Nigerian fast-rising singer Asake has continued to please all social levels with his unique sonic texture

The music star recently appeased the spirits as a video captured the moment a masquerade gave off lovely dance steps to one of his songs

The viral clip showed how the masquerade displayed all forms of stunts while entertaining the villagers, who cheered it

Nigerian fast-rising music star Asake has continued to garner several forms of recognition for his craft.

A video captured the animated moment a masquerade danced helplessly to one of Asake’s hit songs.

The clip that has since gone viral captured when the cloaked being displayed several stunts to Asake’s Organise.

It first started off on a high fence before somersaulting into the crowd to scare some of its spectators before continuing its performance.

Social media users react

nekha_ome:

"Happiness is free whether as a spirit or human."

michaeltalker_:

"The gods of our land get Apple Music ."

loretta_etor:

" even the Gods vibes to Asake music , who am I not to love Asake ."

onlyzest:

"This gods dey go club."

luchy_cristin:

"Wow this is creativity and art actually beautiful."

twittydoll200:

"You sure say no be Asake dey under this costumebecause this egun get swag from the style of his costume."

rotimi_stephen:

"Nobody can tell me anything, Na Asake dey under that costume."

Dunsin Oyekan knocks Christians who listen to Asake and other secular songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Dunsin Oyekan trended online over a funny comment he made about those who listen to secular and gospel artists.

Oyekan, during a ministration, said such people were living in a confused state as there was no way they could hear from God.

He said some Christians would say:

"Nathaniel Bassey does it for me but you just played brother Asake. And you are bold to share it online

Fans bombard Asake lookalike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who shares a strong resemblance with singer Asake had a funny encounter with fans.

The individual was mistaken as Asake and fans gathered around him while urging him to 'settle' them.

However, the fake Asake complained to the fans and told them he had already exceeded his spending limit for the day.

Source: Legit.ng