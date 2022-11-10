A video recently made the rounds of a young man who happened to look like singer, Asake, being surrounded by fans

In the viral clip, the young man who was also dressed like the YBNL star, was accosted by the fans who wanted him to ‘settle’ them

The fake Asake lamented about how he had spent a lot of money that day that even the real Asake could not spend as much in a day

Popular Nigerian singer, Asake, trended online after a video of his lookalike made the rounds on social media.

In the trending video, a young man who was dressed up like the YBNL star, complete with grills in his teeth, similar hairstyle and clothing, was mistaken for the musician on the streets.

The ‘fake’ Asake was in his friend’s car when guys on the street surrounded him and expected him to give them some money for being a star.

Singer Asake's lookalike laments as fans surround him on the road, beg for money. Photos: @asakemusic, @sabiradio

Asake’s lookalike’s friend, who was driving the car, was heard laughing about the ordeal and explaining that the street guys had refused for him to leave without settling them.

Nigerians react to video of Asake’s lookalike bombarded by fans on the road

After the video clip went viral online, a number of netizens were amused by it and they shared their reactions. Read some of their comments below:

kingblazey_:

"Na alake be this one nah."

zee.badmos:

"Lmao he'll pass anywhere as Asake. He nailed it."

meeldread:

"They actually look alike u sef cause wahala for yourself go dey dress like am"

_____vint_eed_:

"Remove the hair first lemme see something."

mims_classique:

"Na you carry yourself put for wahala you know sey u resemble am why you still decide to dress like am."

adedamola.1234:

"Mr money vs Mr sapa."

hrhbanny:

"Everyone has a twin somewhere. The world is deep. God is awesome."

ify_succulentt:

"Abeg carry asake twin dey go where him no know b4 dem break your glass.... wahalar for problemmm! "

akinyeledannyoung:

"This one no be mr money oh na mr sapa"

Asake tumbles off stage as he tries to lift endowed lady

Apart from making sweet music, singer Asake has managed to win the hearts of fans because of how extra he is willing to go during live performances.

This was the case in a video that made the rounds on social media from one of the Sungba hitmaker’s shows.

Apparently, two female fans had joined the singer during his performance and he attempted to lift one of them. Asake approached the lady and tried to do the lifting but it wasn’t exactly a successful attempt.

