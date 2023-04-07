Singer Asake’s latest single, 2:30 has finally climbed up to the number one spot on the Top 100: Nigeria Apple Music chart

The single which was released three days ago has now dethroned Davido’s Unavailable which has been occupying the spot over the past few days

The fresh update sparked mixed reactions from music lovers with some hilariously referring to Asake as 'Apple Music landlord'

Nigerian singer Asake has stirred reactions in the online community after making yet another successful attempt to hijack the number one spot on the Apple Music Top 100: Nigeria chart.

The singer’s latest single, 2:30, hit the digital music streaming platform on Wednesday, April 5, and struggled to peak amid the massive love for songs off Davido’s Timeless album.

Asake kicks Davido off No1 on Apple Music Top 100 chart. Photo: @davido/@asakemusic

However, after gradually moving up the chart, the track has now successfully landed on the number one spot while dethroning Davido’s Unavailable.

Check out a screenshot of the chart below:

Social media users react

tonia.gram_ said:

"Landlord don come collect him rent."

wendy_adamma said:

"Landlord abeg nah."

daniel._regha_ said:

"Asake's "2:30" new song is lyrically deficient; Nothing new, same rinse & repeat. I get that his style of music is trendy, but sooner or later fans will get bored of listening to similar songs. He should start challenging himself as an artiste by pushing his pen. No offense."

thee_cape said:

"See how long it took him to reach #1 on Apple music...compare to when burna and Wiz released then."

nohpheesa said:

"Where are all those people saying he won’t reach there? He’s there now to make number 1 unavailable for anyone."

tonia.gram_ said:

"If I hear say Asake go comot for that number 1 eeh. Person wey sing NO COMPETITION is actually in competition."

Davido reveals he has spent less on Timeless and earned more from the album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked mixed reactions online after making a surprising revelation about his last project, A Better Time.

According to the 30BG star, he spent a lot of money on nonsense especially as it regards clearing records, features on the project and music videos.

Davido, however, maintained that he has learnt better with his latest project and has only spent about N139m to get amazing results so far.

