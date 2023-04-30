Popular skit maker Cute Abiola has made his parent very happy by gifting them a new house

The comedian shared photos of the luxurious interior and exterior of the house as well as the furniture

Netizens commended Cute Abiola for being a great son and used him as a point of prayer to God

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular skit maker and comedian Cute Abiola stirred reactions on social media with the huge gift he gave his parents on his birthday.

The skit maker turned a new age recently, and he decided to appreciate his parents for birthing him and their endless prayers for him over the years.

Cute Abiola shows off house he gifted his parents Poto credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story, Cute Abiola shared details of the beautiful house, from the fine exterior to the lavish and beautiful interior.

He gushed over the lavish sitting room and the beautiful kitchen his mum would cook her meals in, moving forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

mrgoodnews011:

"The prayer/wish of every parent for their good children.God bless him more."

themainframes_ng:

"I’ll make my parents happy too, talk your own"

tinywale:

"Las Las Gods blessing go reach everybody hand , don’t ha8e , ur own turn go come."

funke_april:

"Be a good parent and your kids will forever be looking for how to make you happy."

i.am.differenttt:

"Never give up....person wey go blow go blow. I remember when cute biola used to sing barristers song in a face me and slap u but now he built this for his parents for not giving up on him God bless us all."

leaddyskincare:

"I will do this for my Mother and more in Jesus name"

veevogee:

"Blessing your parents is the best thing to do to attract more blessings. May we all be blessed to take care of our parents."

Cute Abiola shows off 2 luxury cars

Popular comedian and skit maker Cute Abiola was congratulated by fans and colleagues following his last purchase.

Abiola casually took photos of him posing with his two new expensive and luxurious cars to his Instagram page.

One of the cars was a G-Wagon, while the other was an SUV. Both black and bold statement cars.

Source: Legit.ng