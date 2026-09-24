Motunrayo_ak shared a side-by-side photo on X celebrating two years since she became a doctor

The post featured a childhood photo of her posing as a doctor alongside a current photo of herself in the profession

Her caption credited God for turning a childhood dream into reality, drawing warm reactions online

A Nigerian woman identified on X as Motunrayo_ak has warmed hearts online after sharing two photos that tell a story years in the making.

One of a little girl playing dress-up as a doctor, and another of that same girl, now a real-life physician.

Doctor celebrates two years after achieving her childhood career dream. Photo credit: @Motunrayo_ak/X.

Source: Twitter

The post, shared to mark her second anniversary of becoming a doctor, placed the childhood image beside a current photo of her in the profession.

The contrast between the two was striking enough to stop many scrollers in their tracks.

A Childhood Dream Fulfilled

Captioning the post, Motunrayo_ak wrote:

"Two years ago today, God made the dream a reality. Happy Doc-niversary to me #livingthedream."

The message was simple but carried the weight of years of study, sacrifice, and faith.

The childhood photo showed a young girl who had clearly imagined this version of herself long before medical school ever came into the picture, and the current image confirmed that the imagination was not in vain.

Nigerians Celebrate Her Milestone Online

The post resonated widely, with many users on X pausing to celebrate the milestone with her.

The side-by-side images captured something many people recognise from their own childhoods, a dream that was held tightly and eventually honoured.

Her post is a reminder that childhood dreams, however distant they may seem, are not always just fantasy.

See the post below:

Nigerian lady becomes first doctor in her family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Maryam Adepoju, a Nigerian lady, made history in her family by becoming its first-ever medical doctor.

She took to X to celebrate the milestone, announcing herself with her full name: Adepoju Maryam Adeola.

Source: Legit.ng