Comedian Cute Abiola has shown off his latest acquisitions, two luxury and expensive cars, on Instagram

The skit maker shared different photos of himself posing with the huge black cars, one of which is a G-Wagon

Mixed reactions have taken over Cute Abiola's page, with many people congratulating him

Popular comedian and skit maker Cute Abiola has been congratulated by fans and colleagues following his latest purchase.

Abiola casually took photos of him posing with his two new expensive and luxurious cars to his Instagram page.

Cute Abiola shares photos of new luxury cars Photo credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

One of the cars is a G-Wagon, while the other is an SUV. Both black and bold statement cars.

The comedian did not caption the post but used emojis telling people not to make noise about what they have seen.

As a reminder of where he is coming from, he also attached a throwback photo of a younger version Cute Abiola.

See Cute Abiola's post below:

Netizens react to Cute Abiola's 'doings'

cubana_prince_luxury:

"Government money sweet ooo. Now now."

desola_aa:

"Myyy G!!!!!! This one loud!! Na God's blessings!!!"

wf_jamesbrown:

"Congrats "

mahma_____:

"God when mesef wan hot "

sirbalocomedy_:

"My honorable sir "

samspedy:

"G wagon "

dresticks09:

"Congrats on that G-box bro "

jluke247':

"He gets into office to acquire wealth and you’re all celebrating him that he’s got with pepper . Is this the change that you’re all asking for. This is a youth/civil servant who’s now in office and he’s already amassed all these wealth and you don’t see anything wrong… cmon.."

iamtrinityguy:

"Congratulations honorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

bolajipage_:

"Alhamdulillah for everything."

unique.motors:

"Last slide for me.. they count us out , they didn't think that we will make it .. enjoy life omo oola."

Source: Legit.ng