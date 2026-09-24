A clash between NSCDC operatives and traders at Chorbe market in Jos North left one person injured and several vehicles destroyed

The dispute began when traders along the road refused to participate in a sanitation exercise they said did not apply to their shops

Pandemonium spread to nearby areas including Apata, Alikazaure and Katako as traders regrouped to confront the operatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A confrontation between Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) operatives and traders at Chorbe market in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday left one person shot and multiple vehicles damaged.

The injured trader was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the situation deteriorated into open conflict.

The trouble started when NSCDC operatives arrived at the market at the invitation of market officials to enforce a weekly sanitation exercise.

A group of traders objected, arguing that their shops were located along the road outside the market boundary and that the exercise did not apply to them.

TAs reported by Daily Trust, the disagreement quickly turned violent, resulting in a trader being shot.

Panic spreads to surrounding streets

A correspondent on the scene observed that the streets around the market emptied within minutes as residents fled into their homes.

The violence did not remain confined to the market itself. After the initial confrontation, traders regrouped and moved to challenge the civil defence operatives, spreading unrest to the surrounding neighbourhoods of Apata, Alikazaure and Katako.

The Plateau State NSCDC command spokesperson, ASP NR Rimvyok, confirmed the incident and said it is currently under investigation.

Gunmen kill 3, injure scores in popular market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen opened fire on a vehicle leaving a busy vegetable market in Mangu, Plateau State, on Friday night, killing three people.

The Mwaghavul Development Association president confirmed the attack, saying two women and a young man were killed.

Several injured persons were referred to Jos University Teaching Hospital, as the association called on security agencies to act.

Source: Legit.ng