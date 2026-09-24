Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle wrapped up his final training session with 23 players ahead of the Madagascar qualifier

Chelle declared Nigeria the best team in Africa and outlined the mindset he wants his players to carry into the game

NFF acting general secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme also addressed the squad, urging them to secure all three points

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has rallied his players ahead of Nigeria's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar, calling on them to play with aggression and intensity as they look to make an immediate statement in the campaign.

Chelle concluded the team's final training session with 23 players in attendance. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was absent, having not yet reported to camp ahead of the fixture.

Eric Chelle charges Super Eagles star ahead of Madagascar clash. Photo by Kazimierz Koperz.

Source: Getty Images

The match will take place at the Nest of Champions, the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, September 25, 2026, at 5 PM.

Chelle sends message to Super Eagles stars

The Franco-Malian coach was unequivocal about how he views the squad at his disposal, describing Nigeria as the finest side on the continent.

He urged the players to put a difficult 2026 FIFA World Cup miss behind them and approach the qualifier with a winning mentality.

“For me, this is the best team in Africa. We are motivated. The first task is to give the signal to every country to know who Nigeria is. We have very good players, they understand everything. It's not about winning or losing, it's about the state of mind,” Chelle said via Soccernet.

“I want my players to be aggressive on the pitch, to put in a lot of intensity. We have to be ambitious, forget what happened last year, and if we do that, we can hope to win every game.”

NFF acting general secretary Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme reinforced Chelle's message when he addressed the players, asking them to go out and secure maximum points and give the new qualifying campaign a bright start.

5 players who could replace Osimhen

Legit.ng previously analysed the five players who could replace injured Victor Osimhen in the Super Eagles’ starting lineup against Madagascar.

Chelle has the option of three strikers who are of different profiles, and two wingers who could provide some tactical tweaks to replace Osimhen.

Source: Legit.ng