Achungo Nyar Essy took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking news of her newborn's death hours after delivery

The grieving mother named her baby Jibriell Kamau and asked her late sister Prim to watch over the child

Her raw and faith-filled words moved thousands of people online as she chose not to question God in her darkest moment

Achungo Nyar Essy, a Kenyan woman, lost her newborn baby on 23rd September, just hours after giving birth, and turned to Facebook to grieve publicly in a post that has since moved thousands of people online.

Writing from what can only be described as her deepest moment of pain, Achungo shared that she welcomed her child at 11.46 am before suffering the devastating loss shortly after.

Woman mourns the demise of her newborn baby. Photo credit: Achungo Nyar Essy/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Rather than vent anger or despair, she chose words of quiet faith that struck a chord with many who came across the post.

A Mother's Words in Her Darkest Hour

She named her baby Jibriell Kamau in the post, and addressed a personal plea to her late sister, Prim, asking her to look after the child on the other side.

"I gave birth today 23rd September at 11.46 am, and my child died," she wrote.

The Swahili phrase she used, "Nimelia sana imetosha," translates roughly to "I have swallowed enough, it is enough," capturing the weight of grief she was carrying.

She also referred to the baby using the Luo phrases "wuod okuyu, wuod suba," terms of endearment tied to her cultural roots.

Post Draws an Outpouring of Sympathy

The post resonated widely because of how openly Achungo processed her pain while still holding onto her faith.

Losing a child at birth is among the most profound losses a parent can experience, and her willingness to share that grief in real time, without bitterness or blame, drew an enormous wave of compassion from strangers and loved ones alike.

See the post below:

Nigerian mum loses 3 children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother cried out bitterly on social media after losing her three children to the cold hands of death.

In a heartbreaking video, she shared what transpired and how the lives of her three children, who were under 10 years old, were cut short.

Source: Legit.ng