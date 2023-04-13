Popular skit maker Cute Abiola has joined millions of Muslims around the world on the holy pilgrimage in Mecca

The comedian had a great time comparing phone features while showing off a monument

While some netizens congratulated Cute Abiola on embarking on the journey, others started a phone debate

Popular comedian and skit maker Cute Abiola is in Mecca with millions of others Muslims from different parts of the world on the holy pilgrimage.

In a video on his page, Abiola showed off one of the beautiful monuments of the breathtaking city.

Cute Abiola shows off monument in video Photo credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

The comedian also used the opportunity to show off the zoom feature of his Samsung phone, which is better than an iPhone, in his opinion.

Cute Abiola captioned the video:

"I see beauty ❤️I still no zoom am finish oooo! Abeg who wants my iPhone ‍♀️ come and take it away from me now now."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cute Abiola's video

namenj:

"E tun gbe samsung advert lo si Mecca. Otida "

king_soundboivibe:

"Which phone dem take record you no be iphone?"

horla_hush:

"Nothing una fit talk na iPhone we go still use.no be iPhone una dey use do that video ????"

realest01____:

"Which phone did the person used to record you? Lol keep playing @thecuteabiola "

bodybytayor_:

"Put me for prayer ❤️"

mraza999:

"Al Madinah ❤️"

adorable_barbiiee:

"Congratulations boss ❤️❤️"

kwamezack_:

"This is so amazing "

niyihcreativity:

"Masha Allah ❤️"

tofunmi.ayomide:

"This place is medina ❤️❤️"

victory_decomedian:

"All those things won't matters in heaven make I dey manage my small small abeg."

nagastastywears:

"See our public figure, Nigerians don't deserve this at all."

leckyaj:

"Sure your governor and other leaders haven't seen those b4 so share it with them Abiola!!"

Actress Omoborty denies affair with Cute Abiola

Omoborty had enough of the attacks from social media moral police over a rumoured affair with comedian, Cute Abiola, which she said never happened.

Real name Biodun Sofuyi Okeowo, the Yoruba movie actress, made a post and followed up with an Instagram Live session.

During the live, she addressed the rumours which first came into light in 2022.

Moborty stated that the only reason she didn't address it then was because of her man and her children who told her not to.

Source: Legit.ng