Famous Nigerian socialite and billionaire Obi Cubana has sparked emotions after a clip of him going on a vacation with his wife went viral online

In the viral clip trending, the celebrity businessman was seen spoiling his wife during their recent vacation as they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary

Obi Cubana, in the clip, was seen out with his wife at an expensive jewellery store as he got some diamond necklaces and other accessories

Love is beautiful when found in the right place; Obi Cubana and his wife Eby prove this is true with how they celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.

Cubana recently celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife as they went on a luxury vacation.

Nigerian nightlife boss Obi Cubana stirs emotions online by spoiling his wife as they celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @obi_cubana

In a clip shared on his page, the love Anambra state-born couple were seeing sight-seeing on holiday in the U.K.

Cubana and Eby were also at an expensive diamond store in London as they went jewellery shopping.

The nightlife boss also got people talking with the caption he added to the clip posted as he notes that his wife is his best friend and has always been.

Watch the clip of Obi Cubana and his wife Eby while on their expensive wedding anniversary vacation:

See how netizens reacted to the clip below

daveofadrex:

"So satisfying to watch. 15 years feels like talking stage, Na real man you be. Thank you showing us that good marriages still exist."

@mhizchi__:

"Love is sweet when u marry the right person ... no be the one way go dey monitor and nag from morning till night."

@chuksdgeneral:

"Pls can I be doing the video ... make I just travel with you sir .... I get visa na ticket remain."

@oyiborebel:

"This was my walk everyday from home to my gym in Marylebone for 6years ♥️ thanks for bringing back memories Oga."

@sir_kings_official:

"Wen u marry ur friend this is wat u will experience."

@realestsandy:

"Women bring peace of mind where they’re treated right. Submission comes naturally from a woman who her man treats like a Queen.❤️ You don’t command a woman into submission, you love her into submission. If you want to be respected, treat her with respect too. Not hard Men who are genuinely in love act like babies."

@don_lete:

"Some ladies go talk now say she’s lucky, na lie let me tell u, she’s ripping the fruit of her labor. Obi was not always a rich man, who was there with him when u didn’t know him?? Ur guess is as good as mine."

@johnboscoojombo:

"God pls bless me so I can carry my wife @tcee_prissy to just ordinary Gold shopping for Nigeria Money is just too sweet abeg."

