Popular Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola, aka Lawyer, trends online as he celebrates turning a year older in style

In celebration of his new age, Cute Abiola gifted himself a new ride, a G-Wagon classic, and he announced the feat with a funny clip of himself pulling his SUV with rope like a Ram

The funnyman captioned his clip, noting that he is glad to be where he is today despite having spent a great of time doing what he loves

Famous Nigerian skit maker Abiola AbdulGafar better known as Cute Abiola trends online as he celebrates turning a new age.

The funnyman has sparked reactions online with how he celebrated his age as he gifts himself a new whip, A G-Wagon classic.

Ace skit maker Cute Abiola stirs reactions online as he celebrates turning new a year older uniquely. Photo credit: @thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

In celebration of his birthday and acquiring a new ride Cute Abiola turned up the birthday flex with a clip of him pulling his ride behind with a rope as if he was pulling a cow.

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't help but notice the customised plate number on the ride, which reads "TCA (The Cute Abiola)".

See Cute Abiola's post celebrating turning a year older:

See Cute Abiola's post announcing that he just acquired a new whip for his birthday:

See how netizens reacted to Cute Abiola's video as he celebrates turning a year older

@obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday TCA!!."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Happy birthday dear."

@funnybroscomedy:

"Birthday blessings Baba."

@deleodule_:

"Happy birthday AbdulGafar."

@mc_lively:

"Baba ooooo Happy Birthday Godfather."

@kirikuofficial:

"Person dey drive that motor e nor get Wetin u wan tell me."

@dollar_boy002:

"Happy birthday to my brother the cute Abiola AK Ankara Gucci long life and prosperity in good health and more money may Allah accept your prayer you do this one in good health the next one you will not do it in mortuary Amen."

@jehovah_teecash:

"Happy Birthday Ankara Gucci ❤️."

@alawusa_chase:

"Happy birthday Werey oni skit❤️."

@jiganbabaoja:

"Happy birthday omo ope."

Source: Legit.ng