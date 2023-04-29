Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker Funnybros recently achieved a huge feat that all online content creators strive to do

Funnybros couldn't contain the joy in his heart as he took to Instagram to celebrate hitting 1m followers on the gram and getting matriculated

To celebrate, Onwuka, in his fashion, shared a hilarious clip of himself dancing and twerking his waist in a bathrobe in the bathroom; he is a certified joker

Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker Onwuka Ugochucukwu Richard has got people tossing and rolling on the floor with a recent clip he posted online to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram.

The comic got people talking with the funny clip of himself that he shared on his page to celebrate his latest achievement as he hits a landmark feat as a digital content creator.

Fast-rising skit maker Funnybros trends online as he matriculates into MOUAU and hits 1m followers on IG. Photo credit:@funnybroscomedy

Source: Instagram

Aba-based funny man also used the opportunity to start a challenge as he called on his followers to comment on his page, "1 million followers in a roll without interruption."

In another clip, Funnybros also had another reason to celebrate as he finally gets matriculated into Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See Funnybros' post as he celebrates hitting 1m followers on IG:

See Funnybros matriculate snaps:

See how netizens reacted to Funnybros' latest achievement

@harbezrichie_:

"Nah boost you boost ."

@ogb_recent_:

"Congratulations my gee ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 100M kpekus."

olofinsniper_:

"The last slide did it for me."

@twinobo_:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Chaii this boy ."

@allenian_2solo:

"Big congratulations on 1 million followers e no easy!"

@iam_dejavu01

"Fresher wey get doings ."

@lilsugar8:

"You enter school or you da graduate cus am not understanding."

@kingrumour_nation:

"Hope them go allow you concentrate on your studies after now."

@aideeofaustralia:

"You wear that your suit go matric."

Skit maker Funnybros trends as he becomes a Mercedes Benz SUV owner, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recall reporting that fast-rising comic and skit maker Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard, better known as Funnybros, recently got people talking online as he took to his page to reveal his latest achievement.

The young comedian stunned many when he shared photos of a black SUV Mercedez Benz, noting to his fans and followers to congratulate him for acquiring a sleek new luxury ride.

Funnybros has been tipped by many as the next best thing in the Nigerian skit-making industry, and he has not disappointed thus far.

Source: Legit.ng