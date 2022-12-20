Fast-rising young skit maker Funnybros recently sparked reactions online after he took to social media to reveal that he has now joined the Benz geng

The young man who is still a university student is one of the biggest revelations of 2022 within the skit-making industry

Funnybros, as ever, even made a joke out of his latest achievement as he declared that from now he should be referred to as 'FunnyBenz' and not his stage name anymore

Fast-rising comic and skit maker, Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard, better known as Funnybros recently got people talking online as he took to his page to reveal his latest achievement.

The young comedian stunned many when he shared photos of a black SUV Mercedez Benz, noting to his fans and followers to congratulate him for acquiring a sleek new luxury ride.

Skit maker Funnybros trends online as he flaunts his new ride, a Mercedez Benz. Photo credit:@funnybroscomedy

Source: Instagram

Funnybros has been tipped by many as the next best thing in the Nigerian skit-making industry, and he has not disappointed thus far.

The final-year student of Abia state university is the biggest revelation within the comic industry over the last twelve months constantly churning out super hilarious content effortlessly.

See Funnybros' post revealing that he just bought a Benz below:

See how netizens reacted to Funnybros' post announcing that he just bought a new car

