Fast-rising Nigerian skit maker Funnybros trends online as his colleagues, fans, and other netizens storm the funnyman's Instagram page to celebrate a recent achievement of his

The reason for the congratulatory messages is that the Aba-based skit maker recently got verified on Instagram

However, to celebrate the achievement, Funnybros, in his nature, gathered some of his friends to felicitate with him and subsequently released a new skit also in that purview

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Young, fast-rising Nigerian skit maker Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard better known as Funnybros, is the man of the moment.

The photo and video-sharing social media app Instagram recently verified the Abia state-born comic.

Young skit maker Funnybros celebrates with friends on the street of Aba as he gets verified on Instagram. Photo credit: @funnybroscomedy

Source: Instagram

The young comedian has been touted as the next big thing out of the fast-rising skit makers in Nigerian at the moment.

He was crowned the breakout star of the skit-making industry in 2022, and 2023 hasn't started on a sour note for the young man, either.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the verification confirmation post by Funnybros on Instagram:

See how Funnybros reacted to his verification

@obaksolo:

"Congratulations & Welcome to the VERIFIED Fam."

@seunfunmi_mo_bola:

"E reach make dem verify you ,the troubles wey u don enter for ur skits too much."

@comedianebiye:

"Congratulations man."

@hook__upplug21_ilorin:

"Only the beginning bro, u the best out, really wishing for greater heights for u , always feel good when i watch ur skits, thats bro."

@power_world96:

"Congrats bro your hard work will keep paying. You deserve it."

@belklefzamani._:

"Nasoooo congratulations go choke this year by God Grace."

@girlie__vi:

"Waw even IG fall for yousuch a talented content creator."

@vinnie_baite:

"Welcome to the Club."

@iamtwelve90_:

"Did you all notice he’s hold his pocket so wise of you funny."

Skit maker Funnybros trends as he becomes a Mercedes Benz SUV owner, fans react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fast-rising comic and skit maker Onwuka Ugochukwu Richard, better known as Funnybros, recently got people talking online after he took to his page to reveal his latest achievement.

The young comedian stunned many when he shared photos of a black SUV Mercedez Benz, noting to his fans and followers to congratulate him for acquiring a sleek new luxury ride.

Funnybros has been tipped by many as the next best thing in the Nigerian skit-making industry, and he has not disappointed thus far.

Source: Legit.ng