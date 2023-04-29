Controversial effeminate dresser James Brown recently got people emotional online when he shared a throwback clip of himself

The clip was a compilation of different moments in James Brown's life before fame; the crossdresser also noted that to date, he still stresses out thinking he hasn't done well for himself

However, it was something else from some of the photos from the video that got people's attention online

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown trends online as he takes his fans down memory lane with a compilation of clips from his humble beginnings.

James Brown captioned the throwback clip with a message noting that he can't believe he has suffered so much in his life considering where he is currently.

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown trends online as he talks about his humble beginnings. Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The effeminate dresser captioned his post with a song by Candybleakz, revealing that it gets him in his mood whenever he listens to the track because he feels it usually speaks to him.

However, amidst whatever the message might be that James Brown was trying to pass, it was something else from the clip that got the attention of netizens.

See James Brown's throwback clip from his humble beginnings:

See how netizens reacted to James Brown's throwback clip

@dosh_bella:

"Khosi is that you."

@eyinjuoluwaa001:

"You see that your pic in suit, it's my all time favorite."

@mavissignora2:

"Wait I saw something, abi na editing be that biko."

@arikeoladayo5:

"Your gbola no be for here oo."

@treasure_kul:

"James ur gbola huge oo ."

@lucylosculate:

"U carry for down oooo hian ."

@harry_billy92:

"Gbola wey u suppose Dey use lalo all those Lagos girls… nai u Dey waste ."

@fhaiith_adams:

"This is Khosi nobody should tell me otherwise."

@trinity_lilp:

"You've come a long way. Keep going."

@austinextradingplatform:

"What about your yansh too..?? Has it suffer too.?"

@kim_gold45:

"Ur gbola no be from dis world omo huge gbola."

James Brown changes into a man again, debuts new look with bestie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that with a recent post he shared on social media, James Brown has got netizens debating if he looks better as a man or woman.

The popular crossdresser in new photos showed off his masculine side of him by rocking a three-piece suit with his equally popular bestie by his side.

A look at James makes it almost impossible to believe that he parades himself every other day as the Princess of Africa.

Source: Legit.ng