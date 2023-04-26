“Who Get This Wig?” Odunlade Adekola Stirs Funny Reactions As He Vibes to Davido’s Unavailable in New Video
- Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is the latest celebrity to jump on singer Davido's hit song Unavailable
- The much-loved actor was seen rocking a wig and a white outfit as he vibed to the song while sending a message to ladies
- His action has stirred hilarious reactions from many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
One of Nollywood's favourite actors, Odunlade Adekola has taken music star Davido's Unavailable hit song to another dimension.
This comes as Odunlade posted a video of him vibing to the trending jam. He rocked a wig and a white outfit, which trigged hilarious reactions.
In the caption of the video, Odunlade sent a message to his female fans as he wrote:
"Ladies you are trying oooooo."
Bobrisky confesses undying crush for Wizkid, netizens react: “We cover Popsy with the blood of Jesus”
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch the video below:
Celebrities, fans react to Odunlade's video
Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments to the video of the actor. See them below:
officialsholakosoko:
"Na true ooo... Fada has always been an essential commodity ooo."
iamshaffybello:
"Agbaya."
thesolaallyson:
"By the way, where did you get this wig? Is it from props or it's for Madam? More help your way, blessed one!."
realtalk_with_mummy_j:
"Lobatan o! Who con get this wig o because mummy Ds’ no dey wear wig."
olugbusiolayink:
"Your face show sir me I see you sir."
official_mdollar_:
"You are doing great my best actress brother samu God will always to bless you and your family @odunomoadekola."
ade_deebanj01:
"Wahala no be small oo ."
tiernyolalere:
"@nikehamzah no be your wig wey Dey untop baby you give fada so?"
kemberly_b3:
"Especially if you con enter public cab with wig on ....we dey suffer ."
"You're a disaster": D'banj blasts man that poorly sang Wizkid's 'Reckless' on Nigerian Idols, clip goes viral
toblay_officially:
"Wetin be this?"
Video of Cuppy and Kiddwaya vibing to Unavailable
DJ Cuppy and Kiddwaya caused a stir with a dance video of them as they jumped on singer Davido's #UnavailableChallenge in Oman, where they have been sharing cute moments with fans.
Like Davido, Cuppy and Kiddwaya are from wealthy backgrounds, and it seems to be a show of support for the DMW label boss.
Cuppy was dressed in black and had on dark shaded. Kiddwaya, on the other hand, rocked a white top and shorts.
Source: Legit.ng