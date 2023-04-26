Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is the latest celebrity to jump on singer Davido's hit song Unavailable

The much-loved actor was seen rocking a wig and a white outfit as he vibed to the song while sending a message to ladies

His action has stirred hilarious reactions from many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers

One of Nollywood's favourite actors, Odunlade Adekola has taken music star Davido's Unavailable hit song to another dimension.

This comes as Odunlade posted a video of him vibing to the trending jam. He rocked a wig and a white outfit, which trigged hilarious reactions.

Odunlade rocks wig as he joins Davido's Unavailable challenge. Credit: @odunomoadekola @davido

In the caption of the video, Odunlade sent a message to his female fans as he wrote:

"Ladies you are trying oooooo."

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Odunlade's video

Legit.ng captured some of the funny comments to the video of the actor. See them below:

officialsholakosoko:

"Na true ooo... Fada has always been an essential commodity ooo."

iamshaffybello:

"Agbaya."

thesolaallyson:

"By the way, where did you get this wig? Is it from props or it's for Madam? More help your way, blessed one!."

realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"Lobatan o! Who con get this wig o because mummy Ds’ no dey wear wig."

olugbusiolayink:

"Your face show sir me I see you sir."

official_mdollar_:

"You are doing great my best actress brother samu God will always to bless you and your family @odunomoadekola."

ade_deebanj01:

"Wahala no be small oo ."

tiernyolalere:

"@nikehamzah no be your wig wey Dey untop baby you give fada so?"

kemberly_b3:

"Especially if you con enter public cab with wig on ....we dey suffer ."

toblay_officially:

"Wetin be this?"

Source: Legit.ng