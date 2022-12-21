Nigerian crossdresser James Brown shares some unknown truths about himself that would leave many surprised about his mental strength and tenacity to succeed in life

James during a chat with Legit.ng spoke about having determination for success, pursuing one's goals and staying true to a course no matter how tough it might get at the start

The effeminate social media queen also shared during the interview his love for the Yoruba culture and how he survived as a kid who used to sell things on the street of Lagos

Young, controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, better known as James Brown, recently spoke about his childhood, his rise to fame and how he is set to go into acting full-time.

The Princess of Africow, as he usually refers to himself, had taken to social media to reveal that he was depressed after his car crashed into his living room. He recently spoke with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons.

Controversial crossdresser James Brown shares for the first time how he used to sell things on the streets of Ajegunle during an explosive interview with Legit.ng. Photo credit:@wf_jamesbrown

During the interview, James spoke about his struggles while growing up with his grandma. Also, he talked about having to sell things on the street and his experience when he was incarcerated in 2018 that brought him to the limelight.

I avoid it because I am cashing out

During the interview, we asked James Brown how he deals with trolls and constant criticisms from Nigerians about his unusual personality. He responded by saying he avoids anyone that trolls him.

"I just avoid it; you know why I'm cashing out. If I was not cashing out, I would have stopped social media. But I am cashing out so I would not deal with it."

James further noted that he has no energy to dispense towards trolls. Instead, he would direct such at making more money. The effeminate social media personality even asked that he should be trolled more by his haters. He said:

"They should keep trolling, when they do I keep trending, have you noticed. The more they troll me the more I become popular." he said

I look up to Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson as role models

Obialor, during our chat, revealed the two people he looks up to as role models in the entertainment industry and picks inspiration from are Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson. This is what he said about both great performers.

"I look up to Mercy Johnson and Funke Akindele, watching them inspired me to start my own YouTube TV and go into movies."

The effeminate dresser also shared an unknown childhood truth about himself, as he revealed that he once used to sell things on the streets of Lagos with his aunty.

"I once used to sell on the street, also hustling close to Bukkas. Though, the business was not particularly mine that is just one of the many things I did before I blew. There are many things I have that people won't even believe I could do."

When we asked what James used to sell on the street, he revealed that he used to help his aunty sell rice and beans at a market in Ajegunle.

Staying steadfast and determined to a course

"I would love to advise the youths to stay true and focused on whatever they choose as a trade or career; it might not necessarily bear fruit at first, just stay determined, and you will reap the reward."

The effeminate then used himself as a point of reference, noting that it took a while before he started reaping the fruits of his crossdressing and brand-influencing hustle. He even touched on how he had to go to jail in August 2015, which brought him to the limelight. He noted saying:

"Despite all of the labour and suffering, I'm grateful for where I am now, after going to jail and having to stay consistent with my content creation for years. Today, I have a house and bought two cars within the space of a month."

James also declared that he was no longer the Princess of Africow. Instead, he was now the Queen of Africow because he had taken over the throne. At the tail end of our interview with him, he noted this.

"I'm no longer the Princess of Africow; I'm now the Queen. I have taken the throne. I am now the Queen of Africow."

