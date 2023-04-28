Nigerian fast-rising talent Fireboy DML celebrated his whirlwind success since breaking through with his 2021 hit song

The freestyle track, Peru, which later turned out to become a global hit featuring British pop star Ed Sheeran, has continued to make waves

The YBNL hotshot took to social media to announce to his fans and followers what he has achieved so far with the Peru remix

Nigerian fast-rising talent Fireboy DML made it to the frontlines of blogs as his global hit, Peru remix, gained over 5 billion streams.

The feel-good song featuring British superstar Ed Sheeran has continued to garner worldwide love and admiration from his fans.

Fireboy featured Ed Sheeran on the remix of his hit single, Peru.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media, the Afrobeats prodigy informed his fans and followers of his latest feat. Fireboy wrote:

"5 billion is crazy."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See his post below:

Internet users react

for_the_fam_999:

"How many people come remain for this world?"

blaqgreek:

"This songs has generated a lot of streams big rema calm down remix , ckays love nwantiti got mad acceptance and it is widely accepted."

stemz_magik:

"We are a world of just 8Billion people as at 2023 bruvvv‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️. 3billion people left out of 8 billion to listen to a song that doesn’t have an actual meaning though. "

zeezou_____1508:

"Normally ed Sheeran no small na !!!! And the guy Dey dress like farmer but get bast@rd money."

bigmugabe:

"You mean say 80% of the world’s population don stream this song ?"

hem_my88:

"@bigmugabe that’s just the amount of times they play the music, one person can play 10 times or more, so the number of streams is not actually the number of people who play , its just the number of how many time people play it. So don’t get confused bruh."

Kevin Hart vibes to Fireboy's Peru with wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that international movie star Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko, celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in style.

The husband and wife appeared to have invited close friends and family members to a small party to celebrate their union.

An interesting video from the night captured the lovebirds singing and dancing happily to singer Fireboy DML’s Peru track.

Source: Legit.ng