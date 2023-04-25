Nollywood stars have continued to lend support to actor Yul Edochie’s family over the death of his son

Recall that in March 2023, the teenager passed away after an unfortunate accident, to the dismay of many

In a new development, Nollywood actresses Rita Edochie and Victoria Inyama took to social media to pray for the family as the young boy gets buried

Condolence messages have continued to pour in for Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, May, over the death of their teenage son, Kambilichukwu.

Kambili passed on in March 2023 after an unfortunate accident at his school.

Actresses pray as Yul Edochie's son gets buried. Photos: @yuledochie, @ritaedochie, @victoriainyama

Source: Instagram

Prayers pour in as Kambili Edochie gets buried

In a new development, some Nollywood celebrities took to social media to pray for Yul’s family as Kambili gets buried.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie, shared a simple post with words of prayers for the deceased. She wrote:

“It is well and it is over. Rest in peace Kambili my son.”

See her post below:

Nollywood film star, Victoria Inyama also took to her page to shower prayers on Kambili’s mother, May Yul-Edochie. According to her, she cannot find words to match her experience.

She wrote:

“I pray for you today. That the Holy Spirit guides you and leads you to trust God Unconditionally....

"I still can't find words to match your Experience... God is still God... @mayyuledochie ”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Rita Edochie, Victoria Inyama pray for Yul Edochie’s family

The condolence messages from the Nollywood actresses drew a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

mz__julez:

“God strengthen you May. It will be hard for this woman to totally forgive Yul. Really hard mhen.”

officialbenison:

“May God watch over her.”

beautiful_berrygold:

“Everyone just moved on in life so fast . know it you that matters, you carry the burden alone, friends move with few words… Social media followers seek for another trending gist… family are just there yet you feel empty, at this point it is you and God sorting issues…. Don’t ever loss you please we can pray but God does the answering of prayer ,when or how fast the answers comes depends God timing ….”

amayarue_6:

“Small coffins are the heaviest to carry. Even though l have been through it too my heart bleeds for May. Praying for the strength that can only come from God Almighty to see her and the kids through this sad time.”

goldendrinks247:

“May God heal your wound and grant him eternity Amen ”

val.edochie:

“No one deserves losing a child or a grandchild, God knows the best.”

lystra_vic:

“I pray he is resting o. If his death isn’t natural pls let him fight.”

Pete Edochie reacts to grandson's demise

Pete Edochie, in a report via Legit.ng, confirmed the news of the sudden death of his grandson, Kambilichuwku.

In a media chat, the veteran explained what happened to his grandson and how he has been bereaved.

According to Vanguard, Edochie revealed that his son, Yul, had called him on March 29 to inform him that Kambilichukwu had fallen while playing football with his classmates and had started having seizures.

Source: Legit.ng