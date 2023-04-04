Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is currently mourning the sudden demise of his first son with his wife, May

However, photos of the actor visiting the Ogombo police station have surfaced in the online community

Some social media users who reacted called for people to respect the family's privacy, while others sympathised with the mourning dad

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was spotted in public days after the news of his first son’s demise hit social media.

Legit.ng sighted pictures of the mourning actor as shared by controversial Instagram blogger, Tosin Silverdam.

Yul Edochie was spotted at a police station after his first son's death. Photo: @yuledochie/@tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

According to Silverdam, the former presidential aspirant was spotted at the Ogombo police station, where he allegedly filed a report about his son’s death.

The pictures shared captured Yul rocking a simple native wear, face cap and dark pair of sunglasses. Silverdam claimed the actor visited the station along with his lawyer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See the photos below:

Social media users react to Edochie's photos at police station

real_akumalo said:

"No matter what anybody says online. 2nd wife or not. His family still dosen’t deserve this…. It is well."

osayemiiiit said:

"I really think there should be some kind of respect and privacy at this period. This isn’t needed."

nonny749 said:

"People should just leave this man and his family alone, let them have some peace Biko."

cruisenation009 said:

"This is sad o, but I think this case requires a spiritual investigation not physical."

derah_hills said:

"Police kwa? What for nah , Except maybe something else happened in the school which they are suspicious of. But to me if they seek answers, they should follow it up the traditional way secretly."

Yul Edochie's brother speaks on nephew's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie’s older brother, Linc, penned an appreciation message to those who stood with the family following Kambilichukwu’s sudden demise.

Linc, in a video, spoke about how the last few days have been traumatizing for the family, as he stressed that they would emerge stronger.

The actor’s latest update further saw netizens as well as celebrities penning comforting messages to the Edochies.

Source: Legit.ng