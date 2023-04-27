Nigerian socialite, Ubi Franklin, has caused a buzz over his comment on how female celebrities unknowingly date the same men

According to the talent manager, many of these stars think they are being private and he even encountered one of them with a married man

Ubi’s statement soon went viral on social media and caused a huge buzz as netizens shared their thoughts

Popular Nigerian socialite, Ubi Franklin, has caused a buzz on social media after he shared his thoughts on how many female celebrities date the same men unknowingly.

This came shortly after Nollywood actress Empress Njamah’s Liberian ex-fiance and blackmailer was apprehended by the police and it was discovered that he had duped other female celebrities.

Taking to his Snapchat page, Ubi reacted to the trending gist by noting that many of these female celebrities are actually involved with the same men.

According to him, these female stars think they are private and nobody knows their business just to taunt their haters on social media.

Not stopping there, the talent manager recounted how he was once on a flight with a female celebrity who was with someone’s husband.

He was however quick to add that he wasn’t judging anybody and advised ladies to do their due diligence before dating someone.

Internet users react as Ubi Franklin claims many female celebs are dating same men

Ubi Franklin’s post raised a series of mixed reactions after it went viral on social media. Some netizens noted that he was not in the place to speak on the issue. Read some of their comments below:

drenchtec:

“See who's talking. ”

renewedfrchrist:

“Nedu younger brother has spoken”

aseyeshelta65:

“Who ask you ??”

_carlalove__:

“You are the one thinking they don’t know ”

Awemex:

“Always a friend’s or friend of a friend’s story … Tah! ”

itisugochukwu:

“There's nothing like unknowingly, the quest for money and the competition among themselves will not let them reason.”

endylight1:

“Let the men with integrity speak bikonu. Don't come for me, I cry easily.”

sailorojay:

“This guy just wants to be dragged and insulted all over again!! Are you not in the same dirty murky waters with them? He who comes to equity comes with clean hands.”

an_na_bella11:

“It would have been more interesting if you had tagged all of them But who asked you tho?”

nneky_love:

“That's one thing I love about Hollywood, they'll always post whoever they're messing around with, be it short-term/longterm! Married/single! They don't have to post a full picture or name, they'll definitely give a hint! To avoid situation like this!

Dating outside your circle as a celebrity is hard, investigates whoever you wanna start a relationship with, and find out who this person is. You have the resources to do so! I just don't like this situation for Empress and Ini! ( They're unproblematic!)”

Larissamejabe:

“Who has asked you. You are in everyone's business except your own, and paying of debts.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Plot twist... They know, the bag is what they want, not sole ownership of bae! Even your boo geta boo.”

tomiwasage:

“Unknowingly ke. Looool. Theyr knowingly now o. Knowingly every where. They even collect same color of car, and so on. Twinning.”

Ini Edo reacts to being linked to Empress Njamah's Liberian scammer ex-fiance

The name of famous Nollywood actress Ini Edo has been the trending topic on gossip tables after a clip of her on a video call with Empress Njamah's ex-boyfriend and blackmailer, Nicholas Jack Davies, went viral.

Apart from the viral video call, Ini's passport data page was also found on the phone of the Liberian man.

However, the Nollywood actress debunked the viral video call noting that she had nothing to do with Empress Njamah's ex and had never met him before.

Source: Legit.ng