Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has caused an online stir over her reaction to comments about marriage being a scam

Taking to social media, she advised ladies to respect their husbands but not take loads of nonsense, among other things

The movie star’s relationship advice to women soon trended online and raised mixed reactions

Popular Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, recently caused an online buzz over her marriage advice on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Anita shared a series of posts in reaction to claims that marriage is a scam.

In one of her posts, the film star noted that people married to nonentities are the ones who believe marriage is a scam. According to her, marriage is sweet, especially if it’s a union ordained by God.

Fans react as actress Anita Joseph replies people who say marriage is a scam. Photos: @realanitajoseph

Not stopping there, the film star went ahead to tell women to be respectful to their men but make sure they do not take loads of nonsense. She also advised men to stop embarrassing their wives.

In her words:

“When you marry a Bom****bastic element you say marriage na Scam ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ Marriages Wey Dey sweet like sugar “Union that God himself Ordained“

"Women be subbmissive Respectful but pls don’t take Buckets of Nonsense. Men Take responsibility Stop embarrassing your wives.”

See her post below:

Do not search your man’s phone, Anita advises

In another post, Anita shared her thoughts on a woman searching her man’s phone. According to her, it should not be done. However, if her man gives her a reason to, the woman should not hesitate to check his phone.

She wrote:

“Do not search your man’s phone “ But if he gives you a reason to search ,pls do not hesitate “

maka ndi oso chi egbu Shallom !! Pay Attention to every Detail !!”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Anita Joseph shuts down claims that marriage is a scam

maduabibijoy:

“U don talk am finish, when u marry a bombastic element u go say marriage is a scam,may God help we women to Waka well.”

_cee_jay:

“I've always believed marriage isn't a scam. Na you go marry mad person put for house.”

niransky:

“Marriage is difficult outside God's context, but its sweet and peaceful inside God's context.”

praisenzerem:

“Naa today single life pain me”

Nellvb72:

“What ever you allow stays!!…..start early to put a stop to whatever you wouldn't like in your home. Like she said;be respectful and subbmissive but don't take...!”

okirikashowroom:

“Marriage dey sweet abeg! Marriage sweet like kilode just marry right and see the red flags u cant take run! I'm enjoy my own o”

aver_nessa:

“No marriage is not sweet like sugar! Marriage has alot of downs.. only by God's wisdom can you stay in marriage. Even if you marry the love of your life, is nur still easy.”

thefoodnetworknia2:

“Tell 'em o! Marry someone that has sense, you say No. Some marriages sweet pass honey...Stop playing.”

hypemanjerry:

“MARRIAGE IS NEVER SCAM. Marriage is so beautiful, if u both believe it meant to work and also you try your best to close to God. Marriage was commanded by God, Man and woman to become 1. So marriage is so sweet. Marry some one u understand, marry your paddy, marry your best friend. Respect, keep loving, honour and adore yourself . Marriage too sweet”

Mikkvtorino:

“Being faithful to your partner ain't a favour to them, but an integrity to you as a person 101”

lamarquinnhomes:

“When you're with the right person, marriage will feel like a blessing.”

