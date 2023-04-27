Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, has caused an online buzz over his recent interview where he spoke on love being hard to find

According to the Calm Down crooner, love in this generation is materialistic and all about playing games

Rema’s opinion on love soon got a number of netizens talking as they reacted to his point of view

Top Nigerian singer Rema has now made headlines after he spoke on how tough it is to find love in present times.

During a recent interview with i-D Meets, the music star was asked about his favourite lyrics on his album and without hesitating, he noted that it was ‘Love is not a source of income’.

Speaking further, Rema added that the lyrics were inspired by his own personal experiences. According to him, a lot of relationships are now about playing games and getting luxury items.

Fans react to video as Rema says love is not a source of income. Photos: @heisrema

In his words:

“Love is not a source of income, it came from my actual experience. A lot of relationships in this generation is just really all about the games, and getting the Chanel bags, the Gucci this and that. I was loved because of what I am or who I am, nobody likes to feel used in the end.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Rema speaks on love not being a source of income

tinywale:

“I remember those days when u fall in love naturally, No billings, it came naturally! Now love cost anyhow! SMH”

Dapo.olawale:

“These days, there's no romance without finance. When people tell you they love you, it's not for who you are but for what you can offer.”

moniqueosaghae:

“Those that love genuinely are being taken for granted”

misshembe:

“Love doesn't live in this generation, it doesn't even visit”

rilimillz3:

“All of you are dating for your selfish interest, no be say you love that RICH Bobo like that”

abjluxuryhub:

“Relationship in this generation is mostly about financial gains. Not just a romantic relationship. Even normal friendship. If you don't have money, people don't relate with you. A poor man has no or little friends but once you have money, people come around.”

opsonofficial:

“You're right just stay single”

zhamani _otf:

“Na why you go meet Hakimi for advice & 6 likes”

iameniolamyde:

“It's very transactional lately, it's why the dating pool is so messed up. Capable Pocket for banging body.”

amaka.maya:

“Men are dating for the body. Women are dating for the money. We will be alright las las”

ezy_london:

“I love for no benefit at all.”

dreal_sog:

“If you are single at this point just focus your mind on the love of Christ”

onuchukwuchinwendu:

“You people should go and sit down with your nonsense drama.. dating slay queens and always complaining. What are you guys always expecting?. Meanwhile the poor are still getting married….there are many good relationships and also bad. But you all are always blind.”

sir_eltee:

“What we have these days is mostly transactional and it's really s@d. People no longer enter into relationships for love but for what they can gain.”

Hercz10:

“Where is the lie? Mostly transactional and that's the truth sadly”

leaddyskincare:

“When women have made men "poverty alleviation scheme" hand they pain them, dey no wan work. They use sexx as tools to make money, Sexx wey den enjoy with the man o..Oshisco”

kingchampx:

“He is very right but I'll say this is mostly with Nigerians I don't know if poverty is the cause, greed or senseless motives”

deolanotdiola:

“Those that love genuinely are being taken for granted.”

