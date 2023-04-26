Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has no doubt come a long way in her career and she spoke about it in a recent interview with CNN

In a video posted on social media, the movie star spoke on why she got into acting, her first car and more

A number of social media users stormed Toyin’s comment section to react to her expose and many of them hailed her

Top Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has now made headlines over her recent interview with CNN where she spoke on her career as a filmmaker.

In a video posted on her official Instagram page, the movie star touched on a lot of aspects of her life including why she got into the acting career and more.

During the interview, Toyin, who is one of the highest earning actresses in the country, revealed that her first car was a Golf 3.

Video as Toyin Abraham speaks on her first car and more. Photos: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“The first car I bought was a Golf 3, I can’t even forget, I bought it at Oshodi.”

Speaking further, the much loved actress spoke about why she ventured into her career path. According to Toyin, she loves that she can be someone else and also a messenger to people. She described it as a thrilling and beautiful experience among other things.

She said:

“I love acting. I love the fact that I have to be someone else, I like the fact that I’m like a messenger to a lot of people. It's thrilling, it’s exciting, It’s powerful, It’s beautiful.”

Also speaking on what influencing her movies, Toyin said:

“I like a story where people can relate, I want Nigerian stories, stories that when you’re watching you can relate with the story.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to Toyin Abraham’s CNN interview

unusualphyna:

“To the world.”

remmysworld:

“Worldbest.”

kansiime256_ :

“Well, we love u mama.”

hairbyaneesha:

“Worldbest to the world”

rhodaowolabi:

“Worldbest.”

adufes_empire:

“A hardworking Woman I Stand. Weldone mama.”

realtalk_with_mummy_i:

“Oya baby mi give them back to back joor. KPK! OPG! OPP. This is huge for me. Oluwatoyin, you are already at the top, the exceeding great power of God will sustain you and continue to lift you up. Olorun, E mase ti E boju wa je @toyin_abraham ti goke odo ki afara to ja…”

boss_marvis:

“Africa to the world.”

Cicimercy01:

“So natural, love you so much ma,God will continue to be with u toyin_abraham.”

annesodipe:

“What a drive. God bless you and all that concerns you.”

Naomi_fierce:

“Yasss shine bright like the # you're.”

mmkidsplace_:

“Love you worldbest.”

