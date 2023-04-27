DJ Cuppy recently took to her TikTok page to share some interesting items in her house which come in her favourite colour

The pink colour enthusiast revealed her chessboard, telephone, and iron, among other things, are in the feminine colour

The video, which has since gone viral, had many internet users reacting with amusement

If there is one thing consistent about DJ Cuppy, it is certainly her love for the colour pink.

The billionaire daughter and Oxford graduate recently made a TikTok video about her pink penthouse, and it has gone viral, garnering over 700,000 views.

Some pnik items in Cuppy's penthouse. Credit: @djcuppy

Source: Instagram

Joining the trend of people showing specific items in their homes or office that make sense, Cuppy shared seven items which are pink in her luxury home.

In the video, she started off with her clothing iron, then proceeded to show her chessboard, telephone, guitar, M&M candy, Cuppy sign and portraits.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Cuppy showing pink items in her penthouse

Teniola:

"Even nicki Minaj no do reach this one."

D A N I E L A L B E R T:

"Your papa get money na, everything go be pink."

Stella_maris :

"Shey na pink money dey inside the PINK Ghana must go wey dey inside your pink house."

Tima Jimmy:

"It’s like a child’s fever dream."

Jagovibez⚡️:

"Omo I must be a rich father when I grow up I don’t want children to suffer at all."

Kido:

"You suppose change your name from cuppy to pinky."

Chizzy ❤️:

"This is how vain I’m going to be in life."

marvel:

"I bet u drink pink water."

titolop:

"Now might be the time to rebrand as DJ Pink."

Gabbyyyyyy:

"I refuse to digest the fact that her and temi are sisters."

