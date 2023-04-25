Singer Davido has taken to social media with a heartfelt note of appreciation to fans and everyone who made his Timeless concert in Lagos successful

The singer shared short video capturing highlights from the show as he noted that he is overwhelmed with the spirit of gratitude

Davido equally used the opportunity to announce his upcoming global tour and many flooded his comment section with mixed reactions

Singer Davido no doubt had nothing short of a successful concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Sunday, May 23, and the music star is more than thankful.

Davido recently took to his Instagram page with an appreciation post dedicated to everyone who showed up for the Timeless concert and made it a success.

Singer Davido pens appreciation note after Timeless concert. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

“The energy was everything we could have imagined and more. ⁣I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Big love to everyone who came out,” the singer’s post read in part.

Davido also stressed the importance of maintaining the same energy across the world as he told fans that dates for his global tour will be announced soon.

See his post below:

Social media users react

mrlilgaga said:

"You deserve everything and more. Congratulations."

sjohney said:

"The grace you carry is not man-made #OmoOlogo."

_______nitaa said:

"The king once said “I get fans wey Dey para gan. …I get men I no Dey gather boys”…001 till the end of time❤️."

niko.yb said:

"That boi get mind insult rap, all the artist him sign none blow... But OBO changed a lot of lives, being a Davido fan alone comes with blessings that's why I switched."

__enar said:

"may you ever live long sorrows shall never locate you and your household again."

Netizens share opinions about Davido’s new female artiste

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido recently signed a new female artiste, Morravey, to his record label and featured her on his new album Timeless.

A snippet of Morravey's track on Davido's album was shared by popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, showing her off in her element.

The video sparked reactions, as netizens expressed different opinions, especially about her sound and voice.

Source: Legit.ng