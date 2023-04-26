Bobrisky Confesses Undying Crush for Wizkid, Netizens React: “We Cover Popsy With the Blood of Jesus”
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, best known as Bobrisky, has reaffirmed his unwavering love for Afrobeats star Wizkid
- The controversial media personality took to social media to share photos of the award-winning singer, expressing his desire for him
- In his post that has gone viral, Bob disclosed that the father of four children is the one Nigerian who truly warms his heart
Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, best known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he has a crush on one of the country’s music icons, Wizkid.
Bob made this known through social media, stating that Wizkid is the only Nigerian male celebrity he is crushing on.
Sharing a photo of Wizkid, he wrote:
“The only guy in Nigeria I have a huge crush on.”
See his post below:
Internet users react to Bob’s advances towards the singer
mizkimoraprecious:
"She’s always having a crush with literally everyone. He is doing so well in the crush industry."
chu6x:
"Senior man JADA won't like this one...... abeg you fit crush on Buhari or Tinubu."
iamkingdinero3:
"Ha even Wizkid Fans no Dey listen to Wizkid if them start o commot body."
_z.u.b.b.y__:
"I cover big wiz with the blood of Jesus … crush keh????"
naija__nicki:
"Leave my daddy oo"
star_ibrahim5:
"Wetin Dey pain me be say wizkid no go reply I wish say na burna."
badboy_snopkay:
"Wiz kid no Dey follow man ."
omalichawa__:
"cosmetic procedure believing that that going in and getting breast implants makes a woman is an insult to womanhood you just represent caricature just having a procedure and getting yourbreasts done does not define womanhood…
How on earth will u believe that u can pick your gender…do u believe that if you bleach your skin makes u a white man?? Bob it’s an insult in a stereotype to believe that makeup and hair defines a woman..there is more to womanhood than that..u have reduce womanhood but your end is coming…very disg*sting man."
Video of Wizkid hugging mystery lady, pecking her, and calling her girlfriend causes stir
Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, made the news for the umpteenth time over his love life after he was spotted calling a mystery lady his girlfriend.
A video made the rounds on social media of a lady lounging in her swimsuit when Wizkid walked behind her and gave her a hug.
Not stopping there, the More Love, Less Ego crooner proceeded to give the lady a peck on her forehead after calling her ‘girlfriend.’ Interestingly, the singer did not seem to mind being recorded.
