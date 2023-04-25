Popular Nigerian influencer Enioluwa was disappointed at the turn of events towards attending the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit in Botswana

The lifestyle expert took to social media to lament over his lateness to the international event, as Davido arrived a day before him in his private jet

Eni went noted that he should have begged to join the singer on his private jet, and the 30BG principal reacted to his post

Popular social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, best known by his first name, has cried out over his late arrival at the Forbes 30 Under 30 summit in Botswana.

The online creator lamented over his flight stopover and being transferred from one point to another, only for him to come on Instagram and see that Davido had arrived at the conference a day before him after his Timeless concert in Lagos.

Eni elaborated on the importance of having enough money for one's comfort while stating that he would have begged the 30 BG crooner to carry him along in his private jet.

Davido reacts

The 30BG boss reacted to Enioluwa's post, telling him he should have joined him on his private jet to the event.

Enioluwa wrote:

"U for come na …," with a crying face-laughing emoji.

Watch his video below:

Social media users react

muslimsconnectnaija_:

"U don’t need to run before your time. Everyone destiny is different. Almighty has a way of blessing everyone."

christieadeniji:

"Eni for beg am make him tag along na."

darmie__:

"You even have money to enter plans and do stop over, we that we have to use bus nko."

sandrababybie:

"Shey you even go, we wen dey watch live video nko? Money is good."

commanderr_tom:

"And this is why we love Davido. Always there for everyone ❤️❤️."

d_abike_:

"Me wey never smell lagos before nko not to talk of going to the lagos concert or going to the airport it is well oooo."

