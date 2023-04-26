It has been a rollercoaster of chaos recently for Nollywood actor Yul Edochie amidst the passing and burial of his first son Kambili; he and his older brother Linc are having a fallout

A recent check through Yul Edochie and Linc's page on Instagram shows that both Nollywood actors and the sons of movie legend Peter Edochie are no longer following each other

Linc Edochie has always been a huge supporter of Yul's first wife, May, amidst him taking a second wife and his marital life falling by the way side

It has been a cankerworm of issues upon issues for Nollywood actor Yul Edochie from taking a second wife, having a son outside of wedlock, separating from his first wife and losing his son.

Amidst all these issues, his brother Linc Edochie who had always been a huge supporter of Yul's first wife recently unfollowed him on Instagram days after his first son Kambili was laid to rest.

Nollywood brothers Yul and Linc Edochie stir reactions online as they unfollow each other on IG. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@lincedochie/@lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Linc is one of Yul's four older brothers and a movie actor, director and producer.

See verification that both Edochie brothers are no longer following themselves on IG:

See the reactions that Yul and Linc Edochie unfollowing each other stirred online

@beckychummy:

"Na Judy Austin dey cause all this for Pete Edochie family. Linc always support May. he doesn't like what is happening in their family. It's well. May God continue to be with May Amen."

@adaobi_chimnoya:

"Linc is a clout chaser, had no right meddling into Yul business on social media, gave outsiders more room to troll his brother . If my family fck up on social I rather look the other way than giving trolls more room to insult my family."

@janeekene:

"Judy really cause more harm than good in this family."

@ebele_mathias:

"I talk am cos the brother is so pained trust me kai that yul no get sense."

@lizzyj951:

"See wetin Judy don cause for this family."

@fashad_lux_collections:

"I and my younger brother unfollowed each others too and life didn’t end, it’s normal. Them go settle."

@mercy_obby:

"Bloggers ndi Monitoring spirit."

@irish_baby_00:

"Ehi and her elder sister Eva haven't been following each other on social media for years now and they are very cool in real life..e e nor mean anything."

@blessingokeke_lovedoctor:

"So YUL wey still dey mourn get strength to dey unfollow people, even his elder brother, may God give him peace."

@bebema567:

"I don’t see Yul lasting to the end of this year, his cup is full. He’s behaving like someone that is coming to the end of his life."

Uche Edochie speaks about his brother, Yul, becoming a polygamist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that more people from the Edochie family are speaking up about the recent scandal that rocked one of their own, actor Yul Edochie.

In a lengthy post on his social media page, Yul's elder brother, Uche Edochie, addressed his brother's recent marriage scandal that saw him become a polygamist.

In his post, Uche noted that he loves his brother, but he has no authority to dictate who he marries.

Source: Legit.ng