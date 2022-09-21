Uche Edochie, the older brother of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, in a lengthy post, reacts to the constant criticisms his brother has had to face over the last few months

He defended his brother, saying he might have done wrong, but he has taken responsibility for his misdoings rather than run and hide

Uche slammed people who are quick to judge and come to his page to insult him over an action or misdeed not committed by him

Finally, more people from the Edochie family are speaking up about the recent scandal that rocked one of their own, in the person of the actor Yul Edochie.

Yul's older brother Uche in a lengthy post on his social media page, addressed his brother's recent marriage scandal that saw him become a polygamist.

Uche Edochie defends his brother's action, saying he loves him but can't dictate who he marries. Photo credit:@yuledochie/@ucheedochie

Source: Instagram

Uche, in his post, noted that he loves his brother, but he has no authority to dictate to him who he marries or not.

Yul has learnt his lesson

He further noted that he is sure his brother must have learnt his lesson, that maybe things could have been handled better than he did. However, he credited Yul for being a man and taking up his responsibility.

Uche also slammed some social media inlaws who wouldn't let him rest but are constantly on his page to insult him over an action that isn't his fault.

Yul's older brother also revealed that he has just one wife and has been married for 28 years to a woman he has known since he was 19.

Read an excerpt of the post below:

"I can understand some people are unhappy about my brother becoming a polygamist recently. He sees your comments and recognizes that things could have been done better. He has tried in his own way to take responsibility rather than run and hide. Whatever grievances you have about all of this are for him to address if he chooses to. I love my brother, but I don't pick wives for him or anyone."

He continued, saying:

"Why would anyone assume it is okay to abuse me for someone else's life choices? That is bizarre. I don't know how well you know me, but I don't have two wives. I have been with the same woman since I was nineteen, and we have had twenty-eight wonderful years together."

See some of the reactions the post generated:

@okolinp:

"You are too responsible abeg❤️."

@blessingwealth01:

"Now you spoke so well!!! More wisdom sir ."

@bebema567:

"I did not even see you or any of your brothers wish Queen May a happy birthday, all of una just use her dey chase clout."

Anita Joseph and members of May Edochie's Inner Circle throw her a surprise birthday bash

It is no longer news that May Edochie's husband, Yul, recently fathered a child with the actress Judy Austin and later took her as his second wife.

However, since the whole debacle happened, different groups within Nollywood have pitched their support to Yul or his wife.

One of those who has solidly thrown her weight in support of May is the famous actress Anita Joseph, and she was recently sighted at the surprise birthday party organised by May's Inner Circle.

Source: Legit.ng