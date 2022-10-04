Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie’s lastborn son, Yul, recently went online to celebrate his oldest brother

The controversial movie star shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his big brother, Leo, and praised him

According to Yul, they have huge history together as he professed his love for his sibling in a sweet way

Popular Nigerian actor and Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie’s son, Yul, recently took to social media to shower praises on his older brother, Leo.

On his official Instagram page, the controversial movie star shared a heartwarming photo of himself with his big brother to the joy of fans.

Yul explained that they were the first and last born in their Edochie family before going ahead to shower praises on his sibling.

Yul Edochie praises eldest brother and their father's lookalike. Photos: @yuledochie

The actor expressed his love for his big brother and noted that they shared a huge history from way back in the past.

Yul then went ahead to thank God for his life, his family, his parents and for those who love them.

He wrote:

“First son and Last son. With the Legendary father looking on. Blessed family.

I love this man, my brother Leo Edochie. I call him the big Leo. We have a huge history together from way way back. I'll bring the gist later.

For today I just want to say thank you to God Almighty for the Life of my parents and every member of our family. And to every lover of the Edochie family, thank you.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react to heartwarming photo of Pete Edochie’s first and last son

A number of fans had a lot to say about the touching photo of Yul and his eldest brother, Leo. Read some of their comments below:

djoscar_psnb:

"Last son when de worry everywhere "

chioma_smart12:

"Among all your brothers is there anyone that has two wives ???"

anitageorgette:

"God bless the legendary Pete Edochie and all his children who took after him in upholding the Catholic doctrine. Papal blessings on him and his wife of 53 years. He is a good Christian."

rominaabdallah:

"Omo he is a replica of your father, wow! "

nkechi_shyla:

"Last son with large online in-laws."

dabereanugoh:

"Waoooh that’s awesome, keep the brotherly love going. ❤️❤️❤️"

