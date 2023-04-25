Following reports that Davido and his bestie Cubana Chiefpriest have fallen out, netizens have demanded an explanation

The celebrity barman shared a fun video of himself in a cable car outside the country as he gushed over the ease of transport

While some netizens pointed out that it isn't a big deal to be in a cable car, others were more interested in what happened between Chiefpriest and Davido

Nigerian singer Davido and his long-time bestie Cubana Chiefpriest have allegedly parted way over a disagreement.

Despite rumours on social media about the cause of the disagreement, both parties have remained quiet.

Netizens drag Cubana Chiefpriest over reported fight with Davido Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Chiefpriest recently shared a new video on his page, where he marvelled at the ease and technology of getting from point to point with a cable car.

While some Nigerierans pointed wondered why Chiefpriest seemed excited in a cable car abroad while it's available here, others asked important questions.

He captioned the video with an emoji, laughing at himself.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

_onyebuchii:

"What I must say is that having a squabble with davido is something I didn't anticipate, considering you guys are best of friends, you should do well to address the issue between you both, and that's because you guys always looks good together."

____b__g__p:

"Boss u don return our 30bg Chain ?"

mrsaproko9ja:

"Watin happen between you and Davido???? Tell me truth. "

obi_igboanugo:

"I don’t know why everyone is just Wowing!! This is ordinary cable car, it used to be in Calabar far back when I was even in Secondary school at Obudu cattle ranch and Tinapa. During Donald Duke’s administration. This is not a big deal nahh Haba @cubana_chiefpriest "

blessed_macken:

"If nah b4 nah Bestie song u for Dey hear for background "

jokey_sleek:

"You do wetin dem say you do Abi you no do am "

stackg0crazy:

"Now I understand why davido unfollowed you . You not a real one , and he took you as a brother."

Botswana president shouts excitedly as he welcomes Davido to the country

Nigerian singer Davido is loved both at home and abroad, and sometimes, even distinguished dignitaries lose their cool upon meeting him.

The singer, on April 24, attended the Forbes Under 30 summit in Botswana, and he met with the country's president. This was after his energetic Timeless concert in Lagos on April 23.

In a video shared on his Instagram story channel, Mokgweetsi Masisi shouted Davido's name and laughed with joy as he sighted the singer.

