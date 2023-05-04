Nollywood Yoruba actor Bello Oladipo Ibraheem was recently reported to be recovering from a brutal gun injury he sustained on the set of a movie

The actor, who took to his Instagram to thank God for sparing his life after having a close shave with death, advised his fans never to allow anyone to point a gun at them, no matter what

Bello shared a clip on his page tossing around in pain minutes after he was shot at, and his hands were seen bleeding

Yoruba movie actor Bello Oladipo Ibraheem, better known as Omoba Sanjay, recently survived a gunshot assault while acting on the set of a Nollywood movie.

Sanjay, who was seen clad in an epic costume of a warrior in the clip, shared on his page how the gunshot mishap happened, wrote saying:

Nollywood actor Omoba Sanjay trends online after surviving a gunshot mishap on a movie set. Photo credit: @omobasanjay1

"Another challenge but Glory to God……. Never let anybody point a gun at you in respect of anything"

In the Images shared on his page Omoba Sanjay was seen to have sustained an injury to his hand while writhing in pain as he prostrated on the floor.

Watch the clip of the gun mishap as shared by Bello Oladipo:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Omoba Sanjay surviving a gunshot injury on set

@sheridanbx1:

"The other time when madam Peju Omobolanle was screaming that she doesn’t like guns on set, this is a clear example…."

@rebeccadolapo:

"How can you people be using real gun on set ? O wrong now."

@dnyhair:

"Now I understand why Mummy Peju Ogunmola was on Para mode that day."

@thequeen_mofola:

"You want to use real guns but no real doctors or ambulance on site? Something is doing both the producer and the cast!"

@officialomoborty:

"Jesus ."

@yinka_smylez:

"Ekpele sir? Why are these Nollywood people so funny? Whatever happened to taking him to the hospital first since you have no nurse/doctor/ambulance on set. These people are really something else. Sad."

@chinkolet:

"Now you all see why big mom peju talk abt dis last time."

@gloriaatomic:

"What if the person pointing the gun at him is a haters and he or she really wanted to hurt him. Stop using real gun all in the name of acting . you don't know who likes you, you only know who you like."

@estherharmony:

"Gun?? With bullet?? Is this playing or what.. It must be a joke.."

@quadrysquadolet:

"With all dis tin wey dey him body, if d gun be real gun, den all dos juju self suppose real na..."

@omotoyosi8509:

"Which kind rough play b disuna dey use real gun shoot movie."

