Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has joined the trending bottle flip challenge on social media

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of herself playing the game with friends

The fun video left fans laughing hard as some of them praised Tonto over her performance in the game

Top Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, recently put her flipping skills to test after joining the trending bottle flip challenge on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a fun video of herself with a group of friends playing the viral game.

The game involved all the participants lining up to flip a bottle of water and get the chance to eat out of a platter of delicious food if they were successful.

Fun video of Tonto Dikeh playing bottle flip challenge trends. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto was no doubt very excited about the game going by her countenance in the video. After losing a few times, the actress was able to successfully flip the bottle and got a chance at eating from the yummy spread before someone else took her place.

Tonto won a few times during the game and each time she danced happily as she got to eat from the food tray.

In the caption of her post she wrote:

“I Loved every bit of it.. Let’s just say I went home with toothpick in mouth FLIP THE BOTTLE CHALLENGE and here’s what went down lol.”

See the video below:

Fans react to fun video of Tonto Dikeh playing bottle flip challenge

artlessly_heirstar:

“This is d best and classic flip bottle challenge I have watched so far.. everything looking so colourful and hygienic..”

_thebenny:

“Finally, proper hygiene.”

iamnennygl:

“This game can break my heart cos food is my life.”

evergreen_lounge_:

“Hahahaha this is fun.”

ellasamlexzy:

“U nor fit carry last naaa my lady”

gloriaglow12:

“Seeing you happy is enough for me, i just love seeing you happy ❤️❤️ stay bless tee.”

Pr3shyy:

“Awwwnnn I love how you're so happy and free spirited...happy weekend mama❤️”

