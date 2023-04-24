Fast-rising young female singer Ayra Starr has sparked reactions online as she came for fans who had been criticising her for her fashion sense

Ayra Starr, in response to the constant criticism, lashed out at the netizens who have been camping on her pages to troll her

The Mavin signee, in response to the criticisms about her skimpy dress, said in an interview with Kiss FM that she doesn't give a hoot about what people have been saying about her

Nigerian singer and Mavin record label signee Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe finally took time to address the constant criticism and trolling that has been hurled at her because of her fashion sense.

Ayra Starr, who was recently in Ghana, reacted to the criticisms about her fashion sense during an interview with Kiss FM.

She said during the interview that those criticising her dress sense are not her pastor, nor do their opinions count because they're not her mum, nor are they Jesus Christ.

Read Ayra Starr's comments from an excerpt of her interview with Kiss FM:

"You are not my pastor, you are not Jesus, you are not my mother, so keep it to yourself. I don’t wanna know. I don’t give a dam."

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's response to her fashion critics

@hayorsamuel:

"Let’s be realistic, in her line of profession, you can’t be dressing like a reverend sister, if you’re not comfortable with her, don’t ‘patronize. NOT an enabling statement for skimpy dressing o, just reality."

@nancy_phil:

"If i be her tailor.. I go happy.. I fit use needle and thread run her cloth under 30 minutes."

@_sheis.lola:

"But ayra body is so hottt."

@sog.a.k:

"When the person you are trying to advice is richer than you. That is definitely called troublemaking…"

@zamillah09:

"Ayra is at the perfect age to dress as skimpy as she pleases if she no do am now tell me when kwanu she rocks them perfectly tooo."

@dasilversilvas:

"I wonder why people knw dey mind there business..... person way una dey complain about her lifestyle dey live her life as she pleases and is making way more money that most of this guys never make in there life before..."

@le_nebulaa:

"If she opens a mini skirt brand...Ayra Skirts...I'll will rush it."

@chyomsss:

"Sabi Girl no Dey too like cloth........"

@preye._:

"Can they all rest about her clothes? It’s getting annoying."

@eja_nla_boss7:

"@ayrastarr na for you to just naked for stage remain."

"It is showbiz and it suits her" - Ada La Pinky

After Ayra Starr's interview went viral Legit.ng reached out to the controversial and big-bosomed Instagram influencer Ada La Pinky about the singer's comment, and this is what she said:

"People need to free the girl, It’s showbiz and it suits her. Ayra's level of sexual appeal is second to none. Abeg make dem free the babe."

Snaps of Ayra Starr flaunting new waist tattoo drives male fans nuts, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young female Afrobeat singer Ayra Starr had sent a blood rush down the spine of many of her male Nigerian fans after a video of her flaunting her new waist tattoos went viral.

The Mavin record label beauty in the trending raunchy viral clip spun around with the top of her jeans rolled down as she flaunts the edge of her butterfly wing tattoos.

There have been several conversations for months about how Ayra Starr oozes too much gender appeal instead of focusing more on her music career.

