A young Nigerian lady left social media users in stitches as she jokingly accused singer Ayra Starr of taking her cloth

She shared a childhood picture of herself in the outfit with a clip from the singer's Sability music video

The lady's post sent social media users into a frenzy and caught the attention of Starr who also responded

A Nigerian lady, Boluwatife, has taken to TikTok to jokingly accuse singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr of taking her cloth.

Tagging Ayra Starr, Boluwatife shared a short clip from Starr's Sability music video in which the singer rocked the short black suit jacket and attached an old picture of her childhood self in which she wore a similar outfit.

She jokingly accused Ayar Starr of taking her cloth. Photo Credit: @tolulope640

She explained that she was three years old in the picture and wore the suit until she clocked seven.

Boluwatife hilariously remarked that she was certain the cloth Ayra Starr wore in her music video was hers.

Her TikTok post attracted Ayra Starr who dropped a funny response that reads:

"I’ll return it , I promise."

Social media users were in stitches over the lady's funny claim.

Social media reactions

Bianka-pat said:

"Let’s leave the suit for now abeg who be your wig plug."

heis.Iykecent said:

"Ayra carry ur cloth, still get mind cut am.

"Sabi gal, e don much nah."

A_Amarachi said:

"Na the same one,e just be say the cloth don small for ayraa star as na small pikin wear am."

NNEKAMARA said:

"I sure say she go don lost d belt days y she cut am."

action Lady said:

"Na old fashion come dey reign nowadays na."

Oluwatoyin said:

"Why u cast am she cut for make we no know but u don cast sabi girl."

Cutest-cutie said:

"I loss for market because my aunty no gree buy this suit for me."

