Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently went all out with her costume during one of her performances

The singer was seen in a video entertaining the crowd with a great deal of her behind peeking out of her shorts

While some netizens bashed Ayra Starr, others found a way to drag her senior colleague Tiwa Savage into the discussion

Ayra Starr is known for her eccentric and almost nonexistent outfits, but a recent video of the singer sparked reactions.

In the clip sighted online, while the Rush crooner was busy entertaining her fans, someone made it their job to film her from the back.

Ayra Starr shows too much in video Photo credit: @ayrastarr

The lower part of Ayra's behind was out in the open, but she didn't seem to mind as she went back and forth on stage.

The black jacket the singer had on also didn't do an excellent job of covering her up.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ayra's video

cruisebaby_:

"No matter how she dresses una go still pay her for the song..if na Nicki now, you go dey her awwwn see skin,so cute..let everybody rock their style the way they want it...use that energy to face that problem in your, it will get solved."

whykay_044

"Costume or iwòkuwò (nonsense)‍♂️‍♂️??"

dhayourcreme:

" small yansh Dey flex."

adeola_shantel:

"This is Tiwa Savage's daughter "

vixny_nyovest:

"Oversability dey kili person "

three_hundred_and_sixteen:

"This is why Tems is more of reasonable quality "

dondon_cruz12:

"Onidi pelebe …Your stylist no get problem at all 9/10 "

classiclloydgram:

"Pls & Pls… Make nobody compare tems with her anymore "

jayson_famous:

"Ashewo too Dey this my babe eye."

Ayra Starr’s school yearbook reveals she wanted to be a fashion designer

Popular Nigerian singer and Don Jazzy's signee Aderibigbe Oyinkansola aka Ayra Starr became a hot topic on social media following a photo of her high school yearbook.

Someone who went to the same school as the singer shared a photo of the singer in their yearbook as proof of their claim.

Below a photo of young Ayra were her name and future ambition to be a fashion designer.

