Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared a new video of her clapping while showing off some dance moves

However, some of her fans were quick to notice her stomach as they raised questions about her being pregnant

DJ Cuppy, in a response to a fan, dismissed the rumours while adding that she only has a big belly

Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a latest has dismissed rumours of her being pregnant.

This comes as Cuppy left many of her fans and followers talking over a new video of her clapping and showing some dance moves she shared on her social media timeline.

DJ Cuppy shares dance video. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Eagle-eye fans react to Cuppy's video

Reacting to the video, a fan took to the billionaire daughter's comment section to ask her if she was pregnant.

The fan wrote:

"Are u pregnant cuppy?"

In a response, Cuppy wrote:

"No I just have a BELLLLLLLLY ."

See their exchange below:

Screenshot of Cuppy's chat with a fan. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng captured some other reactions to Cuppy's video, see them below:

whhaallee:

"Na belle or stomach ? ."

marvelousatinse:

"Pregnancy alert congratulations."

hayatuddeenhamdanakank:

"This looks more like to me champagne is chilling out with ⭐ stars right."

ken.neth_001:

"@cuppymusic Cuppy pls marry me ."

___keller:

"Don't even know if you fat or pregnant ... work out, work out."

____mothun:

"She looks pregnant."

cardi6087:

"Cuppy has a big tummy right from tym , even if she is pregnant mind ur business."

symply__adwoa:

"What's with all the hate? She's beautiful. Envy really be killing y’all."

tarmiriam:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️the happiest soul i know learning this steps @cuppymusic love u ❤ ."

"iam_grammie:

"Marry me and experience true love ."

egberongbeademola:

"I love you fully❤️. Try working out to make your body crazier ❤️."

Cuppy considers being a backup singer to Asake

DJ Cuppy caused a sudden stir online with a request she made online which many saw as impossible.

Florence stated on her Instagram Channel her desire to become a backup singer for the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) prodigy Asake.

She wrote:

"Plixx, someone tell me how I can become one of the backup singers for Asake music."

Source: Legit.ng