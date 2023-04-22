DJ Cuppy Weighs In on Pregnancy Rumours As Her New Dance Video Stirs Reactions From Fans
- Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has shared a new video of her clapping while showing off some dance moves
- However, some of her fans were quick to notice her stomach as they raised questions about her being pregnant
- DJ Cuppy, in a response to a fan, dismissed the rumours while adding that she only has a big belly
Nigerian billionaire heiress and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy in a latest has dismissed rumours of her being pregnant.
This comes as Cuppy left many of her fans and followers talking over a new video of her clapping and showing some dance moves she shared on her social media timeline.
Watch the video below:
Eagle-eye fans react to Cuppy's video
Reacting to the video, a fan took to the billionaire daughter's comment section to ask her if she was pregnant.
The fan wrote:
"Are u pregnant cuppy?"
In a response, Cuppy wrote:
"No I just have a BELLLLLLLLY ."
See their exchange below:
Legit.ng captured some other reactions to Cuppy's video, see them below:
whhaallee:
"Na belle or stomach ? ."
marvelousatinse:
"Pregnancy alert congratulations."
hayatuddeenhamdanakank:
"This looks more like to me champagne is chilling out with ⭐ stars right."
ken.neth_001:
"@cuppymusic Cuppy pls marry me ."
___keller:
"Don't even know if you fat or pregnant ... work out, work out."
____mothun:
"She looks pregnant."
cardi6087:
"Cuppy has a big tummy right from tym , even if she is pregnant mind ur business."
symply__adwoa:
"What's with all the hate? She's beautiful. Envy really be killing y’all."
tarmiriam:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️the happiest soul i know learning this steps @cuppymusic love u ❤ ."
"You are too humble": Sweet moment fans surrounded Lateef Adedimeji for pictures at Eid prayer ground
"iam_grammie:
"Marry me and experience true love ."
egberongbeademola:
"I love you fully❤️. Try working out to make your body crazier ❤️."
Cuppy considers being a backup singer to Asake
DJ Cuppy caused a sudden stir online with a request she made online which many saw as impossible.
Florence stated on her Instagram Channel her desire to become a backup singer for the Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) prodigy Asake.
She wrote:
"Plixx, someone tell me how I can become one of the backup singers for Asake music."
