Actor Lateef Adedimeji was among the Nollywood stars who went to the Eid prayer ground as part of this year's celebration

The actor shared a sweet video showing the moment fans surrounded him to pose for the camera with him at the prayer ground

Many netizens, while reacting to the video on social media, commended the actor for his humility

As many Muslims in Nigeria join others across the work to mark this year's Eid-ul-Fitri, celebrities in the country have been sharing some lovely moments with their fans online.

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji was not left out as he took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of him at the Eid prayer ground.

Lateef Adedimeji shares video of him at Eid ground. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The video showed how fans rallied around the actor to get a picture with him.

Sharing the video, Lateef added a caption that read:

"Eid Mubarak may almighty Allah accept all our prayers Insha Allah. Ameen."

Netizens hail Lateef Adedimeji's humility

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adigun_olawunmi_aduni:

"The way this jalabia will be dirty later today ehn See love❤️ ."

ibrahim__adeola:

"The forwarding lasan . E make an sweet."

dami.heart:

"M just seeing it too o ."

rukayatrasheedyusuf:

"The love is massive. Eid-Mubarak to you and yours. Taqabalallahu Minna wa Minkum ."

maryamhussain585:

"Very humble❤️❤️❤️."

"sunkanmi_fasasi:

"See the way I’m smiling ❤️❤️❤️."

totesbags_tunks:

"Any day I have privilege to just jam you papi woooo social media don enter am that day.....I love you humble act papa."

beautybytumi:

"Always humble best out of them all to know him is to love him very easy and not problematic as a man. Bless you bro."

markazmisbaahudeen:

"Thanks for giving them opportunity to be with you like this."

atinaro4820:

"You are just too humble."

Source: Legit.ng