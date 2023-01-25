It appears billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is tired of those awaiting the end of her relationship with her man Ryan Taylor

Cuppy, who continues to flaunt her new relationship online revealed she would be muting ‘breakfast' from her comment section

Since unveiling the boxer as her man last year, many of Cuppy’s fans and followers have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction at her choice

Nigerian billionaire daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola popular known as DJ Cuppy seems not to care about what anyone has to say about her love life with boxer Ryan Taylor.

As many of her fans and followers continue to await her relationship crash, Cuppy, who seems tired of seeing ‘Breakfast’ in her comment section has revealed her next line of action.

DJ Cuppy shares cute pics with her man. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to Cuppy in a post via her Instastory, she would be muting the word ‘breakfast’ from her comment section.

“I am about to mute “breakfast” from my comments because of you bad belle people,” she wrote.

The billionaire daughter also shared cute pictures of her and Taylor as she described him as the love of her heart.

See the post she shared on her Instastory below:

Screenshot of Cuppy's post. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

See a recent picture of Cuppy and Taylor that has stirred reactions online

Fans continue to await, Cuppy’s ‘breakfast story’

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

riches_4eva:

"Cuppy easy o ! This guy fit stil knack you finish then serve you better breakfast! ."

dee_tchyna:

"I just hope he loves you just as much and you’re not spending all your coins on him. Cause he needs to put in as much work okayyyy."

_d._boy:

"When huna go breakup ????"

william_uwaoma_:

"Cuppy do you know that man very well?"

nba_chiefpriest:

"If you get sense you go know say them no the flaunt relationship or marriage everytime on internet."

Cuppy supports her fiance as he opens an auto shop

Legit.ng reported that Cuppy, who is head over heels for her man Ryan Taylor in a post via her Instastory revealed he opened a new auto shop.

The Disc Jockey also shared some pictures as she showed support for him.

Cuppy's man in a post via his Instagram page revealed the auto shop would begin operation in February as he shared different videos of the work in progress.

Source: Legit.ng