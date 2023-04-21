Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha was one of the celebrities whose Twitter verifications were taken away

The reality star shared a voice note where she tearfully begged Twitter CEO, Elon Musk to return her badge

Different reactions have followed Tacha's post, with her fans counting it as cruise and sarcasm

In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing after a number of celebrities all over the world lost their Twitter verification badges.

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha was one of the affected lots, and she reacted to social media.

Tacha begs Elon Musk for her Twitter verification Photo credit: @symply_tacha/@elonmusk

Source: Instagram

In a voice note that has gone viral, Tacha tearfully begged Musk to return her verification badge because she's nothing without it.

In a sarcastic tone, Tacha added that her life would not be the same without the Twitter verification badge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

lisastudio.io:

"It’s not a biggie Tasha! If you want it, then pay for it."

iameniolamyde:

"This girl’s sense of humour is so topnotch, babe is beautiful and effortlessly funny."

princewilson_:

“Talk n do” Elon, thank you ooo…thank you for making us all equals on the streets of Twitter "

abu_saffy:

"Understand sarcasm people!"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Love her… Like, I won’t eat without your yeye badge? Dey play Savage Tacha "

ladyjasminec:

"Sarcasm At it preak."

nene_george:

"Why y’all so bothered about this blue badge, once you’re a celebrity especially when you know your onions, or your worth, you shouldn’t be bothered. Those who should be bothered are those with no content. My own opinion sha‍♀️"

the_mafiostyle:

"I love her sense of humour sadly, a lot of people don't get it."

queenonyi:

"Her voice is just heavy with sarcasm I Love T ❤️"

Tacha’s baby gives unimpressed side eye as Omah Lay attends her birthday

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Tacha shared a video from her daughter Kimso's 5th birthday party that sparked reactions.

Kimso had no idea who Omah Lay was and, from the video, was unimpressed with his presence at her birthday party.

Despite the singer's attempt to cheer her up by holding, hugging, carrying, and giving her a peck, the birthday girl remained stone-faced and even gave him the side-eye at a point.

Source: Legit.ng