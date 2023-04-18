Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, appears to be in high spirits despite her recent ordeal with kidnappers

The music star was spotted at the club dancing hard as she partied only a few days after an attempt was made to kidnap her

The video trended on social media and it raised a series of interesting comments from some netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is once again in the news only a few days after an attempt to kidnap her failed.

In the late hours of April 17, the self-styled Number 1 African Bad Girl was seen living it up at a nightclub.

In a video which was captured and posted online by celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, Tiwa, who was dressed in a varsity top, was seen dancing happily to the song being played by the DJ.

Video trends as Tiwa Savage goes clubbing days after attempt to kidnap her failed. Photos: Pocolee21 / Snapchat

Source: UGC

Poco Lee’s hype of the songstress also seemed to contribute to her happiness, seeing as she continued to dance harder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This came only a few days after an attempt had been made to kidnap her.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Tiwa Savage clubbing days after failed attempt to kidnap her

The video of Tiwa happily dancing at the club soon trended online, and got netizens talking. Many of them noted just how beautiful she looked, while others praised Poco Lee’s hyping skills.

Read what they had to say below:

samilieee:

“Tolanibaj is not happy”

foreignboy_hynex:

“At 43, If tiwa give I go collect one touch.”

jahzgreat_timi:

“If Poco hype you once. you fit borrow money from Palmpay credit him.”

Wemeuve002:

“Na the real mummy of Lagos be this.”

chicbysharon.n:

“Poco na wereyle”

slimfitz_:

“Poco and flex.”

adawise_:

“Tiwapiano.”

queenhipsyyy:

“Pocolee too like outside, Happy guy.”

joannajay10:

“Wetin tiwa do them?? From her S-tape to kidnapping her...... Una no reach to bring her down sha”

francis_goodlife:

“Poco highest hype man”

shanti brown:

“God pass una my mentor will be safe for life.”

rychel_baby:

“Mehn! Tiwa Savage is beautiful”

mercy_nancy22:

“Pocco and hype.”

Kidnap suspects have been arrested - Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has taken to social media with a post seeking to clarify the air regarding recent rumours about her kidnap.

In a statement signed by her management, the Stamina hitmaker confirmed that there was indeed a major security breach at her Lagos residence on Thursday, April 13.

The singer, however, stated that suspects had been picked up for questioning at the Alagbo police station, Ikoyi.

Source: Legit.ng