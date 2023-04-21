Late Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan’s family recently joined other Muslims all over the world to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitri

The Eid-ul-Fitri celebration came after the end of the month-long fasting period, Ramadan

The legendary singer’s widow, Farida Fasasi, took to social media to share a photo of herself with their kids

Late Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan’s family made sure to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitri with other Muslims all over the world.

On April 21, 2023, the late musician’s widow, Farida Fasasi, took to her official Instagram page to share a family photo from Eid.

In the photo, Farida was seen with their three children as they all posed for the camera. She accompanied the photo with a simple Eid Mubarak message.

Fans gush over photo as late singer Sound Sultan's wife and children celebrate Eid-ul-Fitri. Photos: @faridafasasi

See her post below:

Netizens join late Sound Sultan’s wife to celebrate Eid

Shortly after the singer’s widow shared her family Eid photo, a number of fans and well-wishers took to her comment section to celebrate with them.

Read what some of them had to say below:

jjcskillz:

“Eid Mubarak May Allah accept our fast and prayers. Stay blessed.”

stevebabaeko:

“Eid Mubarak.”

rouquimoh:

“May we witness many more eids in good health, peace of mind and wealth.”

maggieakd:

“Aaaaaaaaaw you guys look sooo good sis. Eid Mubarak.”

adedimejilateef_baby:

“May Almighty Allah answer all our prayers and accept our fasting as an act of ibadah❤️ love you babies”

iyabo_bello:

“Eid Mubarak. You are amazing! May Almighty Allah protect you and your kids.”

ruchielicious:

“You look like their sister. Eid Mubarak to you all sisssy ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

kafilatsabi:

“Eid Mubarak,May Allah continue to be with you and the children. Allahuma Ameen.”

partypacksby_yetty:

“Beautiful family”

reratodara:

“Mama you would soon become the shortest person in the house o!”

Source: Legit.ng