Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe in a celebratory mood shared a lovely video on Eid-el-Fitr

The actress' hubby Adekaz got her blushing as he prayed for Muslim faithful who fasted for one month

Netizens couldn't help but gush over the actress and her man as they dropped lovely comments

Nollywood's Mercy Aigbe has fully embraced Islam, and netizens are impressed with her dedication.

To mark the end of the one month of fasting, the mum of two went to the Eid prayer ground with her man Kazeem Adeoti, aka Adekaz.

Mercy Aigbe celebrates Eid with her husband Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her page, Mercy and Adekaz wished their fellow Muslims Eid Mubarak, and the movie promoter went the extra mile to say prayers.

Mercy captioned the video with:

"Eid Muburak to all Muslim Faithfuls ❤️❤️Cc @kazimadeoti ❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

adenike_shakirah:

"The man's voice!!"

oyinlomodiamond:

"Aunty Mercy is getting finer by the day"

alphamaam:

"So sweet. You can see the pride and love in Mercy's face the minute Boo started praying"

queen_emmy_og:

"Haters will finally adjust and Dem go dey alright lass lass. Beautiful hajia and Alhaji ❤️"

mymarieg2:

"You are really improving in this religion..Eid Mubarak to you and yours."

zanzeespabeautynstyle:

"Now Now Now you done learn Amin ya Rabbi alamin."

badendeyusuf:

"Aamin zuman Aamin Eid li Mubarak to you and your family❤️❤️❤️❤️ more of it in Goodness."

yinka.a.sanusi:

"Eid Mubarak to you too, I love you both."

haby_scents:

"Aminayallah Alhaja Minah with H you look beautiful "

debrasheazi:

"Hajia Minah with the h. ❤️"

big_yomma:

"There’s nothing I see here than LOVE and sis is getting more beautiful and younger. LOVE is a beautiful thing "

