According to a popular blogger, Gistlover, Portable is expecting a baby with an upcoming Yoruba actress

TRhia news is coming on the singer's wife Bewaji's birthday after he showered her with love and gifts

The singer also made sure to share different photos of his wife, and it got people thinking he has been loud about her birthday because of the allegation

Portable's wife Bewaji is a year older today, April 19, and the singer made sure to disturb social media with photos and videos of his wife.

The Zazu crooner's loud gesture and expensive gifts over his wife's birthday have been attributed to a fresh allegation.

Gistlover says Portable is expecting a baby with another woman Photo credit: @portablebaeby

According to a popular blogger Gistlover, Portable is expecting a baby with a second baby mama, Ashabi Simple, an upcoming actress.

The allegation became widespread just after the singer shared another photo gushing over his beautiful wife.

"Iyawo Star ⭐️ Star Ni ⭐️ Queen @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi."

Netizens react to the news on Portable's page

nasaizuuu:

"You done go give another person Belle @gistlover talk am."

_oyin_gram:

"After u don give persin belle. Aye le!!!!"

inioluwa_beddings:

"All in all, nah this woman he like pass sha, e dey obvious. Only one mama zeh"

alicia_claire_01:

"The posting no con too much like this??even baboo mind no touch ground again ooo"

house__of__akp:

"Pls don’t hurt this woman intentionally she is all you gat …she was there when you had nothing,this one’s are just here for your money and Fame dr zeh "

_peace_lite_:

"Portable you don fucck up why you no use condoms with that nonsense Mumu Yoruba village actress."

ches_decor:

"The only Nd one wife we know ....God bless your union bruh .devil una come late .shes our wife."

haywhy_388:

"Portable come and explain to us who’s the 3rd wife or baby mama "

temilolasobola:

"Bewaji dey try…..she will kuku forgive him and help with the baby shower. She has a large heart."

arashowpartiessandeventss:

"Some women sha ..dirty dirty kilode …desperado personified."

Portable surprises wife with 'paranran' and other gifts on her birthday

Portable's wife, Bewaji, could not believe her eyes and let her mouth hang in shock at the sight of the surprise the singer laid out for her.

On arriving at his Odogwu bar, Bewaji walked into a surprise crew and trumpet man with two cakes, balloons, a money bouquet, and other gifts neatly arranged on the table.

The birthday girl immediately fell to her knees as she thanked her man which earned her a pocketful of cash.

Source: Legit.ng