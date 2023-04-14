Davido’s re-emergence with his fourth studio album, Timeless, has continued to shake the Nigeran pop culture like never before

The Afrobeats star made waves with his comeback and found a way to strengthen the love and admiration fans had for him with his fourth studio album

In this article, Legit.ng fans picked which among the singer’s four studio albums moved them like never before

The Nigerian pop culture at the moment is doused heavily on Davido’s Timeless album. Considering how the movement has been since the Afrobeats star’s re-emergence, Legit.ng conducted a poll for its readers where they got to pick which was their favourite of all OBO’s albums.

David Adeleke, with his first music album Omo Baba Olowo, in 2012, has four studio albums in his repertoire.

Pictures of four studio albums from 2012 to date: Credit: @Davido_stats

Source: Instagram

Omo Baba Olowo was released in 2012, A Good Time in 2019, and in 2020, fans were blessed with A Better Time. After a long break, following the death of his son, Davido returned with Timeless, released in 2023. Fans were asked to pick which was their favourite of the four.

How fans voted for OBO’s albums

Timeless was picked as the favourite with 47.1% of the votes, followed by Omo Baba Olowo with 21.8%, A Good Time ranked at 19.5%, and A Better Time came in third with 11.5%.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the poll below:

Davido tells fans to submit their units

Nigerian singer Davido decided to go the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC-election style, with fans who streamed his new album Timeless.

The singer, in a post on Twitter, asked fans around the world to deliver their unit, translating to each person delivering their country or region.

Netizens indulged him by replying and quoting his tweet with hilarious comments.

London fans sing along with Davido as he performs LCND, Unavailable in viral video

Davido's fans in London had an amazing time with him at his special live event, tagged a Timeless night.

As expected, the singer performed songs off his Timeless album and opened the show with a track LCND.

As OBO sang, his fans, phones whipped out to capture the moment and excitedly sang along with him.

Source: Legit.ng