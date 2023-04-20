“Dey Go Mecca to Form Holy”: OAP N6 Blasts MC Oluomo As Photo of Him Hugging Ka’aba Surfaces
- A viral photo of former NURTW boss, MC Oluomo, passionately hugging the holy Ka'aba in Mecca has sparked reactions on social media
- OAP N6 shared the photo on his Instagram story channel and called out the controversial figure for being a hypocrite
- According to N6, Oluomo committed evil and encouraged bloodshed in Lagos only to form a holy man in Mecca
Former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has been dragged by OAP N6.
A viral photo of Oluomo passionately hugging the Ka'aba in Mecca during his holy pilgrimage has made the rounds on social media.
Sharing the photo on his Instagram story channel, N6 blasted Oluomo for being a hypocrite.
According to him, the controversial figure committed evil in Lagos state during the election by encouraging tribalism and bloodshed but is suddenly forming a holy man.
See the post below:
Netizens react to N6's post
A number of people agreed with N6 as they knocked MC Oluomo.
barrrie_:
"E hold am like ballot box."
pamilerin_smylez:
"Naso dem hold ballot box ,wey dem no gree leave am"
_mo.rayo:
"If e easy,make you sef go Mecca!"
just_ikee:
"It’s because God is merciful jare if not "
folarinho_:
"No worry yourself N6, sey God forgive person no mean sey he no go still serve the punishment."
charming_queen_li:
"Even his prayer is violence "
princess_shally:
"He wan grab am,e think say na ballot box…Onye ara "
bahbarah_:
"See as him dey grab like say na ballot box."
nanceedrew4eva:
"That’s how they literally snatched and grabbed our mandate…"
MC Oluomo’s daughter brags after viral ‘Americana’ video
After going viral for her video where she knocked netizens coming for her and her family for celebrating Bola Tinubu's win, MC Oluomo's daughter, Ayinke, dropped a subtle reminder.
"Amazing voice but she seems shy": Netizens share opinions about Davido's new female artiste Morravey
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain’s daughter was dragged all over social media for her accent, even though she claims to be an American.
In a new post on her page, Ayinke shared new photos and made it clear that accent or not; she is the prettiest.
Source: Legit.ng