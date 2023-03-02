Ayinke Akinsanya, daughter of transport executive, MC Oluomo, has fired back at those criticizing her family’s support of Bola Tinubu as president-elect

The young lady particularly ‘knocked’ those coming after her for posting and celebrating Tinubu’s presidential election win

Ayinke noted that people should let her family members be and her words have since sparked mixed reactions online

Transport executive, MC Oluomo’s daughter, Ayinke Akinsanya, has addressed trolls and naysayers who have a problem with her family members celebrating the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president.

Ayinke in a video shared on social media maintained that she and other family members particularly stayed mute when fellow Nigerians posted and supported their preferred presidential candidate.

MC Oluomo's daughter addresses critics. Photo: @ayinke

Source: Instagram

She, however, wondered why people are getting mad now that she is celebrating Tinubu’s victory.

Ayinke told naysayers to understand that she can also be petty but she is choosing not to stoop to the level of critics.

In a different post, the young lady noted that she is currently in America and those who have a problem can down to the country to spar with her.

Ayinke added that although she is an American citizen, she frequents Nigeria and has a complete understanding of everything going on in the country.

See her post below:

Social media users react as MC Oluomo's daughter speaks up

abiola.deb said:

"She’s supposed to be cleaning that toilet oh! Instead your faking accent omo ale!"

jokegold_xx said:

"Trust me dear your Yoruba is better than that accent!!!! Just be you my dear nobody is dragging you don’t bring anything upon your self."

edingor_trainings said:

"Omo Agbero even with all the relocation and money spent on school accent is still like that of agbero. You can take the agbero out of Nigeria but a tout will be a tout no matter what. Eleleya."

nansbaeby said:

"Omo this your accent dey gba. E Dey pain my ears speak Yoruba abeg ."

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Lmao you for just speak pidgin ooo. Because Wetin be this accent eh ."

c.h.e.f__g said:

Who made these ones celebrities with ur borrowed Ikorodu accent. Abeg koshi jare! This is not our problem right now

MC Oluomo addresses actresses over election scuffle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that MC Oluomo addressed actresses in the entertainment industry over recent back and forth stemming from the elections.

Oluomo particularly mentioned his support for the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and how he isn't one to betray his helpers.

The transport executive appealed to everyone involved in the fracas to steer clear of internet drama and consider the future implications of their actions.

Source: Legit.ng