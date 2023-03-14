Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has joined some of her colleagues in the Yoruba movie industry to celebrate MC Oluomo

Iyabo Ojo shared a picture of MC Oluomo while describing him as her dear friend and also prayed for him

The actress’ birthday message has since stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo has set her political differences with MC Oluomo as she joined many of her colleagues to celebrate him on his birthday.

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman, who she described as her dear friend.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to my dear friend and padi for life, MC Oluomo, Ayinde mi owon, Gbade wolu 1, I'm obediently wishing you the very best in life & God bless your new age ”

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Iyabo Ojo celebrate MC Oluomo on his birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

do2dtun:

"As it should be… friendship doesn’t mean we can’t agree to disagree.. ."

realwyzdomnoble:

"I too love your realness mama Happy birthday sir #obidient."

omarianah:

"Which one be "obediently wishing you" now ."

official_jamokay:

"No bad vibes mom you are the best in any way."

ajokeroyalty:

"We love you Queen Mother."

gossipzone247:

"Simply Telling him that wishing him happy birthday doesn’t mean she has decamped neither are they enemies because of political differences. Wisdom is not common abeg.."

chinenyeuyanna:

"We are obediently wishing him well ."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"This Our wife na real Vawulence mama but we love her soooooo DEEP ."

pretty_macci:

"Mama de Mama, I obediently love your wishes to him may he Obediently enjoy his Day too."

virtuous:

"This woman Abeg ."

perpetualhairextensions2:

"It’s the “Obidiently” for me."

